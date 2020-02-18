SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for what he called a disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”
Even before being asked about it, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments when trying to deliver a rhetorical point in an interview two days earlier.
“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it,” Manfred said. “There’s no excuse for it. ... It was a mistake to say what I said.”
MLB players, already upset with Manfred’s handling of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal and some of his comments in trying to explain it, became further infuriated by his “piece of metal” comment during a lengthy interview with ESPN on Sunday, the same day he spoke in Florida.
While speaking at the Cactus League media day in the Arizona desert, Manfred also pledged Tuesday to protect Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers, the ex-Astros pitcher who became the whistleblower when he went public in November to The Athletic.
“We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he’s playing, whether it’s in Houston or somewhere else,” Manfred said. “Mike did the industry a service.”
The Astros play their first road game of the regular season March 30 at the A’s, who won 97 games each of the past two years to finish second to Houston in the AL West both times.
Cubs lefty Jon Lester, a three-time World Series champion — with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, and Chicago in 2016 — had some choice words for the commissioner earlier Tuesday.
“That’s somebody that has never played our game. You play for a reason, you play for that piece of metal. I’m very proud of the three that I have,” Lester said from the Cubs camp in Mesa, Ariz. “If that’s the way he feels, then he needs to take his name off the trophy.”
Meanwhile, Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis teed off on the Astros. “I feel every single guy over there deserves a beating,” he said.
Markakis also criticized Manfred. “I think the commissioner completely handled it the wrong way. But that’s the way he did it and we got to live with that. I know a lot of people disagreed with the way he handled this decision,” Markakis said. “He should be embarrassed of himself.”
Elsewhere
Cardinals: Right-hander Miles Mikolas will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection in his ailing throwing arm, likely delaying his regular-season debut by about one month. A 2018 All-Star, Mikolas received a similar injection after last season to treat a flexor tendon issue.
St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said that the injection will keep Mikolas from throwing for three to four weeks. Once he is cleared to throw, Mikolas will have to restart his throwing program from the beginning.
Yankees: On the first day of New York’s full-squad workouts, Aaron Judge was not able to hit or throw because of soreness in his right shoulder. The slugger has been shut down for about a week to try to get the irritation out of the joint, but he said he is not too worried about it.
“Yeah, it probably started a couple weeks ago, when I first got down here,” Judge said Tuesday. “I’ve been hitting since early November, and have been working out since early November. Once I got here on the field, started getting ready, I just felt a little soreness in the shoulder.”
Judge will not play in the Yankees’ first Grapefruit League game on Saturday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Judge jammed the same shoulder last September trying to make a diving catch.
