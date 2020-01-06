WASHINGTON — Reliever Daniel Hudson agreed to terms on an $11 million, two-year contract to return to the Washington Nationals, and the World Series champions also added first baseman Eric Thames.
Thames, who gets a one-year contract guaranteeing $4 million, moves into the lefty-hitting first baseman role filled by Matt Adams last season. Thames, 33, hit .247 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs and 140 strikeouts for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.
Since returning to the majors after playing in South Korea from 2014 to 2016, Thames averaged 24 homers per season in three years with the Brewers. Signed by Milwaukee to a $16 million, three-year contract, he became a free agent after the Brewers declined a $7.5 million option, triggering a $1 million buyout.
Hudson, a Lynchburg native who grew up in Virginia Beach and went to Old Dominion, was acquired in a trade-deadline swap with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31 and eventually moved into the closer’s role with Washington, which struggled for much of the season with the NL’s worst bullpen.
The righty wound up going 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and six regular-season saves in eight opportunities for the Nationals. He was 1-0 with four saves in the postseason, including the final three outs of Game 7 against the Houston in the Fall Classic.
Overall, he is 49-35 with a 3.83 ERA and 17 saves across 10 years with six clubs in the majors.
By bringing back Hudson and adding free agent Will Harris, who was with the Astros in 2019, to join holdover lefty Sean Doolittle, the Nationals head toward next season with a much better-stocked relief corps than they did a year ago.
Orioles, shortstop Iglesias come to terms
BALTIMORE — The Orioles filled a hole in the middle of the infield by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract with shortstop Jose Iglesias, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Iglesias provides the rebuilding Orioles a solid glove and an effective bat. Although Baltimore general manager Mike Elias has cut payroll while trying to overhaul the roster, the Orioles desperately needed a shortstop after trading veteran Jonathan Villar to Miami in December for a minor league pitcher in a cost-cutting move.
The deal would be worth about $6 million for Iglesias, 30, if Baltimore exercises its 2021 option.
Iglesias hit .288 and reached career highs with 11 homers and 59 RBIs for Cincinnati last year. Since breaking into the majors with Boston in 2011, Iglesias has a .273 career batting average with the Red Sox, Tigers and Reds.
Reds add Akiyama
CINCINNATI — Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the only major league team that hasn’t had a player born in Japan.
Akiyama, 31, became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in Japan’s Pacific League, where he was a five-time All-Star. The center fielder could move to one of the corner spots in Cincinnati’s unsettled outfield.
Center fielder Nick Senzel is returning from surgery on his right shoulder, and the addition of Akiyama gives the Reds another option at that spot. They also have outfielders Aristides Aquino, Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin.
During nine seasons in the Japanese major leagues, Akiyama batted .301 and was honored four times as one of the league’s top defensive outfielders. He set a Nippon Professional Baseball season record with 216 hits in 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.