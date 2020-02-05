Paxton is seen out until May or June
New York Yankees left-hander James Paxton had back surgery Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined until May or June.
New York said Dr. Andrew Dossett in Dallas performed a microscopic lumbar discectomy, in which a herniated disk is repaired, and removed a peridiscal cyst. The Yankees estimated Paxton’s timeline to pitch in a major league game is three to four months.
Paxton left his final regular-season start, at Texas in Sept. 27, after one inning with what the Yankees said was a tight left glute muscle. That ended Paxton’s career-best streak of victories in 10 starts. He was 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA in three postseason starts, allowing five runs in 13 innings.
A 31-year-old left-hander, Paxton was a career-best 15-6 with a 3.82 ERA last season.
Rose seeks to erase MLB ban again
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pete Rose again asked Major League Baseball to end his lifetime ban, saying the penalty is unfair compared with discipline for steroids use and electronic sign stealing.
Rose’s lawyers submitted the application Wednesday to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who in December 2015 denied the previous request by the career hits leader.
Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985 to 1987 while playing for and managing the team.
Elsewhere
Phillies: Philadelphia signed infielder Logan Forsythe and right-handers Anthony Swarzak, Blake Parker and Trevor Kelley to minor league contracts with invitations to major league spring training.
Braves: Atlanta defeated Shane Greene in the first salary arbitration case this year, and the reliever will be paid $6.25 million instead of his request for $6.75 million.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak made the decision Wednesday, a day after hearing arguments.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year, when he made $4 million.
