Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.