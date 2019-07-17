Phils’ closer Neris given three-game ban
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of David Freese of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball, announced the suspension and fine Wednesday, a day after the incident in the ninth inning of the Phillies’ 9-8 home victory. Neris is appealing the suspension, making him eligible to pitch Wednesday night against Los Angeles.
Neris was ejected after hitting Freese in the back with the next pitch after Matt Beaty hit a two-run homer.
Neris (2-4) has converted 17 of 21 save opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Phillies placed veteran outfielder Jay Bruce on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique and recalled outfielder Nick Williams from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Bruce was injured on a checked swing in the third inning of the Phillies’ win Tuesday night.
He is batting .256 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 33 games with the Phillies since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners on June 2.
Ramirez, Ausmus draw MLB penalties
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles pitcher Noe Ramirez has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick‘s head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.
The penalties from Major League Baseball came a day after Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 7-2 home victory.
Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
Marisnick ran over Lucroy while trying to score in Houston nine days ago, leaving Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose. He’s out for at least three more weeks. Marisnick is currently appealing his two-game suspension for the collision.
White Sox put rookie Jimenez on injured list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chicago White Sox placed left fielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list with right ulnar nerve contusion.
Jimenez suffered the injury in the first inning Tuesday against the Royals. He collided with center fielder Charlie Tilson while both were trying to track down Whit Merrifield‘s flyl to left-center field.
Jimenez is batting .244 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs in 67 games this season. His 17 homers lead AL rookies.
The Sox also purchased the contract of infielder Ryan Goins from Triple-A Charlotte and sent pitcher Juan Minaya outright to Charlotte.
Royals’ Mondesi out with shoulder issue
KANSAS CITY — Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was placed on the 10-day injured list, and infielder Humberto Arteaga was recalled from Triple-A Omaha.
The Royals said Mondesi sustained a subluxation of the left shoulder, which is a partial dislocation.
Mondesi was injured while diving for a foul ball during Tuesday night’s game against the White Sox.
