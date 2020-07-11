NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.
New York manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Chapman “overall is doing well” but “will not be here for the foreseeable future.”
The AL East champions are scheduled to start the virus-delayed season on July 23 at Washington.
Chapman, 32, threw a bullpen session Tuesday, and Boone wouldn’t comment on whether the left-hander had been at Yankee Stadium since. Boone said the team had done contact tracing, and no other players or personnel would be forced to isolate because of Chapman’s positive test.
“We’re following all protocols,” Boone said. “We have not had any other positive tests.”
Through the first week of monitor testing across all 30 major league camps, 17 out of 7,401 samples produced positives, a 0.2% rate far below the national average around 9%.
Chapman is a six-time All-Star with 273 career saves, including 37 last season.
Royals catcher goes on IL after virus test
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus continues to strain Kansas City’s catching depth as the third of three catchers currently on their 40-man roster, Cam Gallagher, was placed on the injured list.
The Royals said that Gallagher tested positive. He’s the fourth player the team has reported sidelined due to a positive test, joining catcher Salvador Perez, pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.
“To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement,” Gallagher, 27, said. “I played in last night’s intrasquad game and felt great, then received the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive.
“I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine.”
Last weekend the Royals also placed catcher Meibrys Viloria on the IL with an unspecified injury. Viloria, Gallagher and Perez were the three catchers on the club’s 40-man roster.
Elsewhere
Astros: Houston canceled its Saturday workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus.
It’s the second time this week the Astros have canceled a workout because of concerns about the pandemic. Houston also scrapped its Monday workout because of delays with testing results due to the holiday weekend, as did some other teams around the majors.
Indians: Cleveland outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. worked out with his teammates at training camp for the first time after being sidelined by the coronavirus.
DeShields had suffered some “mild symptoms” after testing positive with the virus last week. DeShields arrived a few days ago, but he was only cleared Saturday after twice testing negative.
Rangers: Texas outfielder Joey Gallo said he doesn’t know if he actually had the coronavirus despite two positive tests, since he has never had any symptoms and also had multiple negative tests.
“I wish I had an answer,” he said Saturday, a day after he was able to join the team. “I don’t know.”
Gallo said he planned to have a more extensive antibody test to be sure after a finger-prick test didn’t indicate that he had COVID-19 at any point.
The 26-year-old All-Star missed the first week of camp and was isolated for two weeks after two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. He had two negative tests on his own outside of the MLB testing program, but wasn’t cleared to join the team until consecutive negative tests under the protocol.
Mets: Yoenis Céspedes is sure he’ll be ready to start the pandemic-delayed season with New York.
Out of the lineup for almost two years, the 34-year-old he finally is close to fully recovered from a string of injuries to his feet and legs.
“I don’t have an exact percentage on how I feel, but I feel way better than I did back in March,” Céspedes said through a translator.
The Mets open at home July 24 against Atlanta. With the designated hitter available in the NL this year, Céspedes is a prime candidate for that role during a shortened schedule of 60 games.
