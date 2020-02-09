LOS ANGELES — The three-team trade that leaked Tuesday, igniting intense reactions on opposite coasts with superstar outfielder Mookie Betts slated to go from Boston to Los Angeles, before stalling and angering people at all levels of the baseball industry, is finally on the verge of completion in a slightly different form, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
As originally designed, the Boston Red Sox, seeking to dip under the collective balance tax threshold, will send Betts, their best player, and starting pitcher David Price along with cash to the Dodgers. Los Angeles will ship outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Red Sox, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
The Dodgers also will reportedly send Boston two highly regarded minor league prospects, catcher Connor Wong and shortstop Jeter Downs. Neither player was part of the original proposal. The first variation of the trade had the Minnesota Twins sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston and receiving starter Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers. Maeda would still go to Minnesota, but Graterol would land in Los Angeles.
The final piece was where things got complicated. The Red Sox had agreed to take Graterol, the Twins’ top pitching prospect with a 101-mph fastball, but refused to proceed when they reviewed his medical records. As a result, Boston sought a different return package for Betts and Price. The Dodgers apparently thought differently of Graterol’s health record.
Graterol, 21, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015 and missed two months with a shoulder impingement. Those red flags did not scare the Red Sox until they saw his medical records. The Red Sox had planned to use Graterol as a starter, but they concluded after reviewing the records that his arm is better suited to the bullpen.
By Friday, the delay had irked Scott Boras, Graterol’s agent, and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark enough that they denounced the situation. Boras defended his client’s health. Clark lambasted the process in a statement.
“The proposed trades between the Dodgers, Red Sox, Twins and Angels need to be resolved without further delay,” Clark said. “The events of this last week have unfairly put several players’ lives in a state of limbo. The unethical leaking of medical information as well as the perversion of the salary arbitration process serve as continued reminders that too often players are treated as commodities by those running the game.”
Morton regrets not trying to stop Astros’ cheating
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton said he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying the information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season.
Morton, now the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, was in his first season with the Astros that year and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series.
He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract in free agency and helping the Rays make the playoffs last season.
“I was aware of the banging. ... Being in the dugout, you could hear it. I don’t know when it dawned on me, but you knew it was going on,” Morton said Saturday during Tampa Bay’s annual Fan Fest event at Tropicana Field.
“Personally, I regret not doing more to stop it. I don’t know what that would have entailed,” the 36-year-old right-hander said. “I think the actions would have been somewhat extreme to stop it.”
Elsewhere
Red Sox: Outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Boston avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract.
The 25-year-old hit .277 with 51 homers and 259 RBIs in his first three-plus seasons in the major leagues. In 2018, he led all players with 15 runs in the postseason while helping the Red Sox win the World Series. He hit .266 with 13 homers, 68 RBIs and 10 stolen bases last year.
Padres: San Diego acquired reliever Emilio Pagán from Tampa Bay in exchange for outfielder Manuel Margot and a minor leaguer.
Pagán, 28, went 4-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 66 games last year. Margot batted .234 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 151 games in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.