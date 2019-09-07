MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs star shortstop Javier Baez has a hairline fracture in his left thumb, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.
An MRI in Chicago on Saturday revealed the extent of Baez’s injury, suffered when he slid headfirst into second base last Sunday against Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. He’ll undergo further examination with a hand specialist on Monday.
The Cubs haven’t announced a timeline for his possible return.
Chicago holds the second NL wild card and is chasing the Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals. The playoffs begin Oct. 1.
Baez, a two-time All-Star, had missed the previous four games, including the first two of a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park. He is hitting .281 with 29 home runs and 85 RBIs.
Twins’ Pineda given 60-day suspension
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda was suspended for 60 games for taking a diuretic, a big blow to the rotation of a first-place team heading toward the postseason.
Major League Baseball said Pineda tested positive for the banned substance and the suspension takes effect immediately.
Pineda, 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, said he took an over-the-counter medication given to him by an acquaintance to help manage his weight. The pills contained hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic that can mask other substances.
Pineda apologized to the organization, teammates, family and fans for his “error in judgment” and said he “never intended to cheat the system, other players or opposing teams.”
The suspension came one day after a strong start by Pineda against the Indians. Pineda, who went 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA, will miss the Twins’ final 21 games plus any postseason games. Entering Saturday, Minnesota led the AL Central by 5½ games.
In his past 14 starts, the big right-hander was 10-4 with a 2.96 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 82 innings.
