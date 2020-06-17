In what could be a final effort to launch a 2020 major league season, owners Wednesday presented their first proposal that includes full prorated salaries for players.
If the two sides can reach agreement on the number of games played this season, including an expanded postseason, the major hurdles in negotiations would appear to have been resolved, and an agreement could be in place shortly.
The MLB proposal calls for 60 games, plus a 16-team playoff field, with a season starting July 19 or 20. The union is expected to seek a longer season.
As of Wednesday morning, however, a source familiar with the matter cautioned there was “no agreement, even in principle.”
The proposal followed a face-to-face meeting between MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union chief Tony Clark on Tuesday. The meeting was held at Manfred’s request, and Manfred is expected to try to forge consensus among owners. As of Tuesday, the Athletic had reported at least eight owners might prefer not to play at all this season — and because 75% of the 30 owners must vote in favor of a proposal to approve it, eight votes would kill it.
“I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today,” Manfred said in a statement. “Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”
In three earlier proposals, owners insisted upon a pay cut below prorated salaries, arguing that players were obligated to take less money since owners would make less money on games played without fans. But the March 26 agreement did not require that, and players held firm.
On Saturday, the union rejected the owners’ third offer, saying further negotiation would be “futile” and demanding that owners “tell us when and where” to report for work. The March 26 agreement authorized Manfred to dictate the number of games, and a 48-game season was referenced in correspondence between the league office and the players’ union.
However, after owners met via conference call Monday, they prioritized a negotiated settlement over the imposition of a season, in part because they feared players would respond with a grievance that could have made the owners vulnerable to potential liability in the range of $1 billion. It is unclear whether the grievance issue was addressed in the offer Wednesday.
Manfred, the commissioner, and Clark, the executive director of the players’ union, had appeared to take a back seat last week as the lead negotiator for each side traded nasty letters.
Meanwhile, major leaguers have committed $1 million to support minor leaguers whose leagues appear unlikely to start this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Major League Baseball Players Trust, a not-for-profit affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, made the announcement.
Players with big league contracts received up to $286,500 each in salary advances from MLB, and players with minor league deals got $400 weekly allowances from MLB through May. Many teams have extended the allowances.
In addition, about 370 players with major league service who were at spring training with minor league contracts received advance payments of up to $50,000 each from the union.
