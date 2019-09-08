AUSTIN, Texas — Joe Burrow was nearly perfect in the second half against Texas.
He had to be.
With Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger matching him nearly blow for blow, Burrow and No. 6 LSU’s new, wide-open offense could afford to make no mistakes. They didn’t, and Burrow delivered all the big throws for the Tigers in a 45-38 win over the No. 9 Longhorns Saturday night in one of the biggest nonconference matchups of the season.
Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, the last one to Justin Jefferson for 61 yards with 2:27 to play. Texas stormed back from a 20-7 halftime deficit and the teams traded seven touchdowns in the second half.
Burrow was razor sharp after halftime when he completed 15 of 18 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. The final touchdown to Jefferson came on a third-and-long when Burrow stepped up to avoid a blitz and fired the pass. The completion was good enough for a first down and Jefferson did the rest when he broke a tackle and burst up the sideline to the end zone.
Jefferson finished with three touchdown catches and was one of three LSU receivers with more than 100 yards.
California 20, No. 14 Washington 19: It took until early Sunday morning before California could run onto the field in celebration, party with the few Golden Bears fans still hanging around and enjoy another victory over Washington.
Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and Cal beat Washington (1-1, 0-1) in Seattle in a Pac-12 game delayed more than 2½ hours because of severe weather.
The Pac-12 Conference opener for the schools ended up being a strange night on the shore of Lake Washington, capped by Thomas’ short field goal, giving the Golden Bears (2-0) the victory.
A severe thunder and lightning storm delayed the game early in the first quarter and left only a smattering of fans waiting out the lengthy delay when the game resumed at 10:30 p.m. and finally ended at 1:22 a.m.
California quarterback Chase Garbers wasn’t asked to do much with his arm, but came up with two big completions on the final drive, hitting Jordan Duncan for 19 yards and Kekoa Crawford for 27 yards to get inside the Washington 5. The Bears were aided by a pass interference call and, after forcing Washington to call three timeouts, Thomas connected on a field goal shorter than an extra point.
Southern California 45, No. 23 Stanford 20: Freshman Kedon Slovis passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns in an excellent debut start, and Southern California rolled to a Pac-12 victory over Stanford in Los Angeles.
Slovis went 28 of 33 and set a school record for yards passing by a freshman in his first start as the Trojans (2-0, 1-0) rallied from an early 14-point deficit to beat the Cardinal (1-1, 1-1) for the third time in the California private schools’ last four meetings.
ACC
North Carolina 28, Miami 25: Sam Howell found Dazz Newsome just inside the end zone for the go-ahead 10-yard TD with 1:01 left to help North Carolina (2-0, 1-0) rally past visiting Miami (0-2, 0-1).
Howell’s perfect throw found Newsome dragging his toes inches from the sideline to cap a clutch drive led by the true freshman. Howell also completed a 20-yard pass to Rontavius Groves on fourth-and-17 to extend the drive, which came after the Tar Heels had surrendered the lead on a Miami touchdown with 4:38 left.
State
La.-Lafayette 35, Liberty 14:Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley and ran for a third score as Louisiana-Lafayette scored four unanswered TDs to beat Liberty (0-2) in the Ragin’ Cajuns home opener.
