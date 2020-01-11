Clemson North Carolina Basketball

Clemson coach Brad Brownell embraces aide Anthony Goins after beating North Carolina.

 the associated press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and Clemson went on to erase decades of futility at North Carolina by beating the Tar Heels 79-76 on Saturday, earning their first win in 60 tries in Chapel Hill.

Simms finished with 20 points for the Tigers (8-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed by 10 with a little more than two minutes left in regulation. But Clemson made a frantic comeback to force the extra period, then came up with enough key baskets to do what no other predecessor had done in school history: walk off the court in Chapel Hill in celebration of a win.

Simms added a critical driving basket with 18.1 seconds left in OT, then the Tigers got a final stop when Garrison Brooks and then Brandon Robinson both missed tying 3-pointers on the final possession.

When Robinson’s missed at the horn, Clemson players ran to midcourt to celebrate, while John Newman III ran to wrap coach Brad Brownell in a huge hug on the sideline.

Meanwhile, Robinson laid on the court after his miss, capping a day when he registered a career-high 27 points but came up a shot short.

UNC (8-8, 1-4) came into this one 59-0 against Clemson all-time in Chapel Hill for the longest home winning streak against one opponent in NCAA history. That included 28-0 in the Smith Center, UNC’s campus arena that opened in January 1986.

The win leaves coach Roy Williams tied with late mentor Dean Smith for fourth on the Division I men’s career coaching wins list with 879 victories since the Tar Heels beat Yale on Dec. 30.

No. 13 Louisville 67, Notre Dame 64: Dwayne Sutton hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 4:05 to finish with 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Cardinals closed with a 10-5 run to hold off an Irish upset bid in a road victory.

ACC leading scorer Jordan Nwora had a game-high 20 points and reserve guard Ryan McMahon added 17 for the Cardinals (13-3, 4-1).

John Mooney notched his 10th straight double-double and 13th of the season with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4).

Georgia Tech 71, Boston College 52: Moses Wright scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech to a road victory over Boston College.

James Banks III and Jordan Usher each added 13 points for Georgia Tech (8-8, 3-3), which had lost three of its last five games.

CJ Felder led the Eagles (9-7, 3-2) with 13 points.

