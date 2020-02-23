COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Sunday in a Big Ten game, snapping the Terrapins’ nine-game winning streak.
Ohio State (18-9, 8-8) defeated a top 10 team for the fourth time this season.
Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, and Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12.
Aaron Wiggins led Maryland (22-5, 12-4) with 20 points.
Indiana 68, No. 9 Penn State 60: Al Durham scored 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Indiana (18-9, 8-8) to a Big Ten home victory over Penn State.
Lamar Stevens led Penn State (20-7, 10-6) with 29 points.
No. 15 Creighton 81, No. 21 Butler 59: Marcus Zegarowski made all seven of his 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, and Creighton (22-6, 11-4) beat Butler in a Big East game in Omaha, Neb., for its fourth straight win over an AP Top 25 opponent.
Butler (19-9, 7-8) played the second half without scoring leader Kamar Baldwin. He limped off the court late in the first half with an injury to his left foot.
No. 16 Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65: Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and Seton Hall (20-7, 12-3) beat visiting St. John’s in a Big East game.
LJ Figueroa led St. John’s (14-13, 3-11) with 19 points.
Late Saturday
No. 23 BYU 91, No. 2 Gonzaga 78: The Cougars ended the Bulldogs’ 19-game winning streak in a West Coast Conference home victory.
BYU (23-7, 12-3 WCC) never trailed after halftime en route to winning its eighth straight game.
Senior Yoeli Childs led BYU with 28 points.
Killian Tillie scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (27-2, 10-6).
UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63: Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 19 points, including two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, to lift UNLV (15-14, 10-6) to a Mountain West road victory over San Diego State (26-1, 15-1), snapping the Aztecs’ 26-game winning streak and ending their run as the nation’s only undefeated team.
Amauri Hardy scored 17 points for UNLV.
ACC men
Notre Dame 87, Miami 71: T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points and made 5 of 6 3-pointers, John Mooney notched his nation-leading 22nd double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Notre Dame rolled to a home victory Sunday over Miami (14-13, 6-11).
Prentiss Hubb added 15 points and 10 assists for the Fighting Irish (17-10, 8-8).
State women
Virginia 86, Virginia Tech 76: Senior guards Dominique Toussaint and Jocelyn Willoughby scored 29 points apiece to lead the Cavaliers to a victory at Cassell Coliseum.
Toussaint’s total was a career high. Willoughby grabbed 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the season. For the Hokies, Aisha Sheppard put up a game-high 32 points, including eight 3-pointers.
UVA (12-15, 7-9 ACC) took a 13-point lead in the first quarter, but Tech rallied and took a 1-point lead going into the final quarter. The Cavaliers outscored the Hokies (20-7, 10-6) 22-13 in the final 10 minutes.
Richmond 72, St. Bonaventure 58: Jaide Hinds-Clarke scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Spiders (14-14, 7-7, A-10) to a road win over the Bonnies.
Claire Holt (14 points), Kate Klimkiewicz (13) and Alex Parson (10) joined Hinds-Clarke in double figures for the Spiders.
Deja Francis paced Bonaventure (7-20, 4-10) with 11 points.
William & Mary 78, Delaware 60: The Tribe (19-7, 10-5 CAA) used an 11-0 run spanning the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third to pull away from the host Blue Hens.
}For the first time this season, five W&M players scored in double figures — Eva Hodgson led the way with 19 points, and Victoria Reynolds added 18. Nyla Pollard, Gabby Rogers and Sydney Wagner contributed 10 points apiece.
Jasmine Dickey led Delaware (10-15, 6-8) with 17 points.
James Madison 89, Hofstra 52: Kamiah Smalls led all scorers with 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and JMU (21-4, 12-2) rolled to a CAA road victory over the Pride (3-23, 0-15).
