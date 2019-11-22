NEW YORK — Mike Krzyzewski set the record for wins coaching a No. 1 team as top-ranked Duke got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Vernon Carey Jr. to beat Georgetown 81-73 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Blue Devils (6-0) beat Cal and the Hoyas on consecutive nights to win the 2K Empire Classic and give Krzyzewski another slice of history. Krzyzewski is 218-34 when the Blue Devils hold the top spot, a mark they hit this week in The Associated Press poll. Hall of Famer John Wooden went 217-11 while UCLA was No. 1 during his run there.
The Hoyas (4-2) made the Blue Devils work for the win in front of a hot crowd at the Garden.
Carey, a five-star recruit, has become the focal point of Duke’s offense, and he had a breakthrough two games in New York. Carey dunked, screamed, chest-bumped and controlled the game for the Blue Devils to help keep them undefeated.
Cassius Stanley, who led the Blue Devils with 21 points, made a pair of 3s to stretch the game open and shake off Georgetown.
Omer Yurtseven led the Hoyas with 21 points.
Wake Forest 82, Davidson 70: Brandon Childress had 18 points and seven assists, Olivier Sarr added 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Wake Forest defeated Davidson in Charlotte, N.C.
Kellan Grady had 20 points and Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 for Davidson (2-3).
State men
No. 6 Maryland 86, George Mason 63: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 16 points, Jalen Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Maryland overwhelmed previously unbeaten George Mason in College Park, Md.
The Terrapins (5-0) closed the first half with a 19-2 run to go up by 12 and coasted to the finish against the Patriots (5-1), who went 8 for 30 (27 percent) after halftime.
Liberty 89, Morgan State 48: Freshman Kyle Rode came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points and Liberty dispatched Morgan State (3-3) in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase in Nassau.
Rode sank 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Flames (6-0). Scottie James hit 9 of 12 free throws and scored 15 points, while Elijah Cuffee scored 12.
Bradley 70, Radford 61: Nate Kennell finished with 20 points as Bradley (4-1) topped Radford (2-3) in Peoria, Ill.
Kennell made 8 of his 13 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Braves. Darrell Brown chipped in with 14 points and five assists.
Cle’von Greene came off the bench to score 15 for the Highlanders. Carlik Jones was the lone starter to score in double figures with 14.
Top 25 men
No 15 Utah State 80, LSU 78: Sam Merrill made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 57 seconds left and Utah State overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half to beat LSU at the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay.
Down 54-35 with 16:32 remaining, Utah State (6-0) chipped away by making its first five 3-pointers of the second half. Alphonso Anderson’s 3 cut it to 71-67.
Merrill and Anderson each scored 24 points.
Mays scored a career-high 30 points for LSU (3-2).
