WASHINGTON — Hunter Woods scored 20 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as seventh-seeded Elon held off second-seeded William & Mary 68-63 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association on Sunday night.
Elon (13-20) ended the CAA regular season with losses to William & Mary and Towson. After eliminating the Tribe from the conference tournament Sunday, Elon faces either No. 3 seed Towson or No. 6 Northeastern in Monday’s semifinals.
The Phoenix are the first team seeded No. 5 or higher to pull off an upset in the CAA tournament since 2011.
Woods hit his first shot from beyond the arc as Elon never trailed, led by as many as 14 and withstood a William & Mary rally that cut the gap to 60-58 with 2:38 left to play.
Federico Poser converted a 3-point play and Hunter McIntosh splashed a 3 from the elbow as Elon maintained its lead down the stretch. Woods made five 3-pointers, Marcus Sheffield added 19 points, McIntosh 12 and Poser 11.
Nathan Knight scored 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe (21-11). Andy Van Vliet added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Top 25 men
No. 9 Maryland 83, No. 25 Michigan 70: Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the Terrapins beat the visiting Wolverines to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6). Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.
Immediately after the game, Maryland was presented a Big Ten championship trophy, its first since joining the league in 2014. Wisconsin, however, is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owing the best record in games involving the first-place teams.
Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10).
No. 16 Michigan State 80, No. 19 Ohio State 69: Cassius Winston scored 27 points and Michigan State beat visiting Ohio State to win a third straight Big Ten title. The Spartans (22-9, 14-6) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin and they will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten tournament behind the Badgers.
The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games.
Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, was held to 8 points on 1-of-8 shooting after entering the day averaging 14-plus points.
No. 21 Houston 64, Memphis 57: Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and Houston (23-8, 13-5) earned an American Athletic Conference home win over Memphis (21-10, 10-8).
Houston will finish at least in a tie for second in the AAC.
Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds for Memphis.
No. 23 Illinois 78, No. 18 Iowa 76: Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points and Illinois held off visiting Iowa to secure the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament.
Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois (21-10, 12-8). Luka Garza scored a game-high 28 points for Iowa (20-11, 11-9.
Utah State 59, No. 5 San Diego State 56: Sam Merrill hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play to give the Aggies a Mountain West tournament title victory over San Diego State and clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament for the second straight season on Saturday night.
The Aztecs (30-2), who led by as many 16 points in the first half, had a chance to force overtime, but Malachi Flynn’s 3-point shot from just beyond half court rattled in and out at the buzzer.
The loss was San Diego State’s second in its last six games after starting the season 26-0.
Meanwhile, Utah State improved to 7-1 in its last eight games. The Aggies (26-8) are back in the Big Dance in consecutive seasons for the first time since a three-year run from 2009 to 2011.
Conference final
Missouri Valley: Darrell Brown scored 21 points and Elijah Childs added 17 to lead fourth-seeded Bradley (23-11) to its 10th NCAA tournament with an 80-66 win over seventh-seeded Valparaiso (19-16) on Sunday in St. Louis.
Ja’Shon Henry scored 16 points for the fourth-seeded Braves, Nate Kennell chipped in with 14 points and Ville Tahvanainen added 10.
Women
No. 5 UConn 79, South Florida 38: Former Monacan standout Megan Walker scored 21 points and UConn beat visiting South Florida (19-13) to earn a chance at its seventh straight American Athletic Conference tournament title.
Christyn Williams added 15 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 13 in the semifinal win for the Huskies (28-3).
