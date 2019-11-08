WASHINGTON — Nathan Knight had 22 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary got past American 79-70 on Friday night.
The game was a renewal of an old Colonial Athletic Association rivalry. The teams, founding members of the league, had not met since 2001 with American left the CAA. The Tribe got their first win at American since 1995.
Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (2-0). Thornton Scott added 13 points and six assists. Luke Loewe had 11 points for the road team.
Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points for the Eagles (0-2). Jamir Harris added 16 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 11 points and six rebounds.
George Mason 76, Longwood 65: Jamal Hartwell II posted 19 points, Javon Greene added 18 points and six rebounds, and George Mason defeated Longwood in Fairfax.
AJ Wilson added 11 points and five blocks and Josh Oduro had 10 points for the Patriots (2-0).
George Mason scored the first 15 points of the game and went on to lead 33-22 at halftime. Longwood rallied in the second half and drew to 48-46, when Jaylon Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 11:53 remaining.
Greene had two 3-pointers and a 3-point play to help George Mason begin to pull away and lead 59-48 with just over 9 minutes remaining. Longwood drew no closer than 6 points the rest of the game.
DeShaun Wade had 13 points for the Lancers (1-1). Christian Wilson scored 11 points and Wilson had 10 points.
Marist 58, VMI 56: Michael Cubbage had 19 points, including the tying and go-ahead buckets in the final minute, and Marist edged VMI in Lexington.
Cubbage tied it at 56 with a short jumper in the lane, then VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman missed a 3-pointer and Marist’s Zion Tordoff rebounded with 26 seconds remaining.
Marist essentially played for one shot. Cubbage started at the top of the key, drove the lane to his right and made a well-guarded bank shot with 3 seconds remaining for Marist’s first lead. VMI inbounded and Garrett Gilkeson attempted a running jumper near the halfcourt line. The shot hit the left side of the rim and did not fall.
Zion Tordoff had 14 points and matched Cubbage with seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (1-0). Tyler Saint-Furcy added 10 points.
Jake Stephens had 12 points and three assists for the Keydets (0-2). Myles Lewis added 11 points. Garrett Gilkeson had eight rebounds.
Norfolk State 93, Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 53: Jermaine Bishop had 15 points to lead five Norfolk State players in double figures as the Spartans rolled past Penn State-Wilkes-Barre in Norfolk.
Devante Carter added 14 points for the Spartans. Spirit Ricks chipped in 12, Chris Ford scored 11 and Joe Bryant Jr. had 10.
Steven Whitley, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Spartans, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).
The Nittany Lions led early, but the Spartans (2-0) finished the first half on a 7-0 run for a 35-30 halftime lead and pulled away.
Khalil White had 15 points for the Nittany Lions and Clifton Tracey added 15 points and six rebounds. Kevin Major had 11 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.