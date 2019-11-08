WASHINGTON — Nathan Knight had 22 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary got past American 79-70 on Friday night.
The game was a renewal of an old Colonial Athletic Association rivalry. The teams, founding members of the league, had not met since 2001 with American left the CAA. The Tribe got their first win at American since 1995.
Andy Van Vliet had 18 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (2-0). Thornton Scott added 13 points and six assists. Luke Loewe had 11 points for the road team.
Sa’eed Nelson had 22 points for the Eagles (0-2).
George Mason 76, Longwood 65: Jamal Hartwell II posted 19 points, Javon Greene added 18 points and six rebounds, and George Mason defeated Longwood in Fairfax.
AJ Wilson added 11 points and five blocks and Josh Oduro had 10 points for the Patriots (2-0).
George Mason scored the first 15 points of the game and went on to lead 33-22 at halftime. Longwood rallied in the second half and drew to 48-46, when Jaylon Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 11:53 remaining.
Greene had two 3-pointers and a 3-point play to help George Mason begin to pull away and lead 59-48 with just over 9 minutes remaining.
DeShaun Wade had 13 points for the Lancers (1-1).
Liberty 66, Radford 60: Caleb Homesley scored 18 points and Kyle Rode scored 12 and Liberty defeated Radford in the season opener for both teams in Lynchburg.
Liberty built a 33-19 lead at intermission on 13-of-25 shooting that included 6 of 13 from 3-point range. The Highlandersclosed to 45-41 on a 3-point play by Carlik Jones with 5:06 left to play but never got closer.
Jones scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds for the Highlanders.
Marist 58, VMI 56: Michael Cubbage had 19 points, including the tying and go-ahead buckets in the final minute, and Marist edged VMI in Lexington.
Cubbage tied it at 56 with a short jumper in the lane, then VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman missed a 3-pointer and Marist’s Zion Tordoff rebounded with 26 seconds remaining.
Marist essentially played for one shot. Cubbage started at the top of the key, drove the lane to his right and made a well-guarded bank shot with 3 seconds remaining for Marist’s first lead. Zion Tordoff had 14 points for the Red Foxes (1-0).
Jake Stephens had 12 points for VMI (0-2). Norfolk State 93, Penn State-Wilkes-Barre 53: Jermaine Bishop had 15 points to lead five Norfolk State players in double figures as the Spartans rolled past Penn State-Wilkes-Barre in Norfolk. Devante Carter added 14 points for the Spartans.
Shippensburg 77, Virginia Union 62: The Panthers’ season-opener in Pennsylvania was derailed by the host Raiders (1-0), primarily Shippensburg’s Jake Biss.
Biss scored a game-high 32 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. He also knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds.
Terrell Leach led VUU (0-1) with 23 points.
Coastal Carolina 102, Hampden-Sydney 66: Garrick Green and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater were too much for the Tigers as both put up 24 points for the Chanticleers in the win.
The Tigers (0-1) didn’t lead once. They turned over the ball 20 times compared to nine for the Chanticleers (1-1) and shot just 35.6% from the field. The Chanticleers hit 52.6%.
Jack Wyatt was the leading scorer for Hampden-Sydney with 20 points. Jake Hahn scored 17 points.
Virginia State 63, East Stroudsburg 49: While play was tight in the first nine minutes, the Trojans (1-0) pulled away through the remainder of the game. Lual Rahama put up 15 points and collected 13 rebounds. Women
Pittsburgh-Johnstown 72, Virginia State 68: Autumn Hopson had 15 points and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Pittsburgh-Johnstown (1-0) defeated Virginia State (0-1) in both teams’ season opener.
Brianna Jones added 10 points and five rebounds for Virginia State.
