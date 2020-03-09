AAC Cincinnati UConn Basketball

Connecticut’s Megan Walker, a former Monacan star, goes up for 2 of her 26 points as Cincinnati’s Florence Sifa (back) and Antoinette Miller (right) defend in the American Athletic Conference final in Uncasville, Conn.

 the associated press

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Former Monacan standout Megan Walker scored 26 points and Christyn Williams added 22 to lead No. 5 UConn over Cincinnati 87-53 on Monday night, finishing off a perfect run for the Huskies over their seven years in the American Athletic conference.

UConn went 139-0 in the American after it was formed in 2013, winning all but two games by double digits. The Huskies are leaving the AAC at the end of the postseason to rejoin the Big East.

The Huskies also have won all seven AAC regular-season titles.

Angel Rizor scored 16 points, Antoinette Miller added 15 and IImar’I Thomas chipped in with 14 for third-seeded Cincinnati (22-10).

ACC women: Aislinn Konig scored 18 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player after leading 10th-ranked North Carolina State to a 71-66 victory over No. 22 Florida State on Sunday in Greensboro, N.C., for the Wolfpack’s first ACC tournament title in 29 years.

Elissa Cunane also had 18 points and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (28-4).

Kiah Gillespie had 15 points and nine rebounds for Florida State (24-8). Nausia Woolfork and Nicki Ekhomu each had 17 points for the Seminoles.

VSU men, VUU women are given D-II bids

The Virginia State men’s team and the Virginia Union women’s squad have received their NCAA Division II tournament assigments with both units starting on the road Friday.

The Trojans (19-9), seeded seventh, will visit No. 2 West Liberty (27-4) at 5 p.m., and the Panthers (23-4), seeded fifth, will travel to No. 4 Bowie State 25-5) at noon.

Conference final

Southern: Isaiah Tisdale scored 24 points and top-seeded East Tennessee State defeated Wofford 72-58 to win the tournament in Asheville, N.C., and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Tray Boyd added 11 points for the Bucs, who became only the fourth team in conference history to win 30 games. It will be ETSU’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2017.

Chevez Goodwin had 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting from the field to lead seventh-seeded Wofford (19-16).

