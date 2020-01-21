LAWRENCE, Kan. — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 Big 12 victory.
Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks’ big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown in what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, De Souza picked up a stool and held it above his head, looking like he was about to swing it at a Kansas State player before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.
It took both coaching staffs and security to separate the teams. Then, adding to the bizarre finish, both teams were summoned back from the locker rooms by the officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock as Kansas State shot free throws to a chorus of boos from the few thousand fans who were still in the arena.
Christian Braun scored a career-high 20 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds for Kansas, which beat the Wildcats for the 14th straight time at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks, who lost to Baylor 10 days ago, also avoided back-to-back home defeats for the first time since 1988-89.
Xavier Sneed had 16 points and David Sloan had 14 for the Wildcats (8-10, 1-5).
No. 9 Villanova 76, No. 13 Butler 61: Saddiq Bey hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Jermaine Samuels had 20 points to lead Villanova to a Big East home win over Butler.
The Wildcats (15-3, 5-1) pulled away in the second half in a game in which neither team shot particularly well. Villanova led by 11 late in the game despite a 1-for-7 shooting slump; still enough to protect the lead with the Bulldogs on a 1-of-10 slump.
The anticipated matchup between two of the supposed best in the Big East lost a bit of luster when the Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3) lost consecutive games to Seton Hall and DePaul. Except for a couple of brief pockets, the Bulldogs couldn’t score against a Villanova defense that had held teams to 63.3 points over the last seven games.
Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 21 points.
No. 15 Kentucky 89, Georgia 79: Ashton Hagans scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half and Kentucky used a 14-4 run to pull away and beat visiting Georgia in a Southeastern Conference game.
The Wildcats (14-4, 5-1) had to work to put away the Bulldogs, who overcame missing 11 consecutive first-half shots and trailed 41-35 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (11-7, 1-4) closed to 41-39 and then struggled to score two baskets. Kentucky came out of a timeout and responded with baskets by Hagans and Nick Richards (20 points, eight rebounds) before Hagans made consecutive jumpers to build the lead to 8 points.
No. 17 Maryland 77, Northwestern 66: Trailing by 14 points to match their biggest halftime deficit of the season, Maryland (15-4, 5-3) came back behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Terps’ Big Ten road victory over Northwestern (6-12, 1-7).
Graduate transfer Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 17 points.
No. 21 Illinois 79, Purdue 62: Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and Illinois pulled away in the second half for a Big Ten victory at Purdue (10-9, 4-4).
The Fighting Illini (14-5, 6-2) have won five straight league games for the first time in nearly seven years and are off to their best conference start since 2005-06. They also swept the Boilermakers for the first time since 2008-09.
State women
Randolph-Macon 89, East Mennonite 56: Michal Ross scored 22 points for the Yellow Jackets, going 10 of 14 from the field in a victory over the Lions (2-13, 1-8 ODAC).
Becca Arrington added 14 points for the Yellow Jackets (18-9, 12-6) and Kelly Williams had 12. Aimee DeBell and Cheridan Hatfield each added 10.
