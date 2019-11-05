NEW YORK — Tre Jones scored 15 points and Cassius Stanley added 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 4 Duke beat third-ranked Kansas 68-66 in the opener of the Champions Classic on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
While Duke doesn’t have the star-studded freshman class of last season of Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, coach Mike Krzyzewski may have a more balanced team, capable of making plays down the stretch when needed.
With Duke trailing 61-60 with 2:29 left, Stanley drove to the basket and made the layup and was fouled. The freshman guard converted the free throw to give the Blue Devils a 1-point lead.
Devon Dotson missed a layup on the other end, and Jones then hit a jumper that bounced off the rim twice before dropping in with 1:33 left.
Marcus Garrett got the Jayhawks back within 1. After a miss by the Blue Devils, Kansas turned the ball over with 37 seconds left. It was the Jayhawks 28th turnover of the game. Jones then converted two free throws with 26.2 seconds left.
Kansas had chances, but couldn’t convert until Dotson banked in a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer. He finished with 17 points.
No. 5 Louisville 87, Miami 74: Jordan Nwora’s 23-point performance included four 3-pointers and a dunk to help visiting Louisville subdue Miami.
Nwora, the preseason ACC player of the year, shot 8 for 16 and had 12 rebounds in 31 minutes. He brought the Louisville bench to its feet when he leaped to make a one-handed catch and dunk in one motion on Ryan McMahon’s alley-oop pass.
McMahon sank three consecutive 3-pointers as Louisville scored 17 consecutive points during a four-minute span in the first half and never looked back. The Cardinals’ largest lead was 72-40.
McMahon and Dwayne Sutton had 16 points apiece for the Cardinals, who shot 54%. Freshman Samuell Williamson contributed 13 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.
Chris Lykes had 18 points and DJ Vasiljevic scored 16 for the Hurricanes.
Top 25 men
No. 6 Florida 74, North Florida 59: Former Virginia Tech star Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his Florida debut and the Gators opened their season with a home victory over North Florida.
The 6-foot-10 graduate transfer who came to Gainesville after four years at Tech added three assists and two steals.
Blackshear made 8 of 11 shots, including a 3-pointer, and was perfect from the free throw line. He gave the Gators their first significant inside presence since Patric Young five years ago.
No. 7 Maryland 95, Holy Cross 71: Jalen Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Darryl Morsell scored 15 and Maryland launched its season by defeating visiting Holy Cross.
Taking full advantage of their height and depth, the Terrapins placed four players in double figures, finished with a 47-33 rebounding advantage and scored 64 points in the paint.
Despite trailing early, Maryland forged ahead by 12 at halftime and won its 43rd consecutive home opener.
Freshman guard Drew Lowder scored 24 for Holy Cross, playing its first game under coach Brett Nelson. The Crusaders took only five foul shots compared to 24 for Maryland.
No. 16 Baylor 105, Central Arkansas 61: Jared Butler scored 30 points with a career-high eight 3-pointers to lead four Baylor players in double figures and the Bears opened coach Scott Drew’s 17th season with a home rout of Central Arkansas.
MaCio Teague, a transfer guard from UNC Asheville who had to sit out last season, had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his Baylor debut. Devonte Bandoo scored 15 points and Freddie Gillespie had 14.
Rylan Bergersen, a transfer from BYU, had 17 points in his UCA debut. Eddy Kayouloud added 13 points and top returning scorer Hayden Koval had 12.
No. 19 Xavier 76, Jacksonville 57: Tyrique Jones had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Naji Marshall also scored 17 and Xavier beat visiting Jacksonville.
Paul Scruggs scored all 12 of his points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, to help the Musketeers build a 21-point lead at the break. Bryce Moore’s 3 off an assist from Scruggs put Xavier ahead 41-22 late in the half.
Defense is expected to be a strength for the Musketeers, picked to finish third in the Big East Conference preseason coaches’ poll. Xavier forced 13 turnovers in the first half and 18 overall while limiting the Dolphins to 5-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.
Xavier freshman Zach Freemantle scored 11 points in his debut, including a two-handed dunk for his first points.
Aamahne Santos and Bryce Workman each had 15 points for Jacksonville.
State men
East Carolina 80, VMI 68: Jayden Gardner scored 28 points as East Carolina topped VMI in Greenville, N.C.
VMI led 45-44 when Kamdyn Curfman hit a 3-pointer with 16:22 remaining, but Gardner scored the next 7 points for East Carolina and the Pirates led the rest of the way.
Tristen Newton added 20 points for the Pirates and Brandon Suggs scored 12.
Greg Parham scored a career-high 23 points for the Keydets. Jake Stephens added 10 points.
State women
VCU 66, Appalachian State 38: The Rams dominated the Mountaineers for four quarters, including a second quarter where they allowed just 2 points.
The Rams (1-0) allowed the Mountaineers (0-1) to shoot just 28.6% from the field and just 2 of 18 from 3-point range. The Rams won the turnover battle 18-13.
Madison Hattix-Covington led VCU with 19 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Hammond added 13 points off the bench.
Richmond 70, UNC Greensboro 62: Jaide Hinds-Clarke scored 14 points and Kate Klimkiewicz scored 13 in the Spiders’ win over the Spartans.
The two foes shot similar percentages from the floor, but from behind the arc, the Spiders (1-0) dominated the Spartans (0-1) going 7 of 18 compared to 2 of 10.
Richmond dominated the turnover battle 24-12 and was able to battle back despite trailing by 3 at the half. UR would outscore the Spartans by 11 in the second half.
Richmond continues its season on Saturday when they visit Charlotte in hopes of starting the season of 2-0.
Virginia Tech 105, St. Francis (PA) 41: Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points on 86 % shooting as the Hokies (1-0) dominated the Red Flash (0-1) in their season opener.
St. Francis (PA) was down two points early in the first quarter, but the Hokies went on a 23-3 run to end the first quarter, giving Virginia Tech a 30-8 lead. It was all Virginia Tech after that as they would extend the lead to 51 to 15 at the half.
Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and three rebounds in the home victory. Lydia Rivers registered eight rebounds and four blocks.
Virginia 84, Bucknell 60: Jocelyn Willoughby had 31 points, 11 rebounds, and was perfect from the three-point line to lead the Cavaliers (1-0) to a blowout win against the Bison (0-1) in the first game of the season.
The game was tied at 11 with less than five minutes left in the first quarter, but a 3-pointer from Willoughby extended the lead for good to end the game.
Lisa Jablonowski scored 16 points and had five rebounds in the home win.
William & Mary 77, Army 65: Eva Hodgson scored a game-high 27 points to help lead the Tribe to a victory over the Black Knights. Hodgson shot 56.3% from the field, including four of seven on 3-pointers.
Sydney Wagner (15) and Gabby Rogers (10) were the only other players to reach double digits in the victory for the Tribe (1-0).
The Tribe dominated the turnover battle 28-12 over the Black Knights (0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.