LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and top-ranked Louisville held No. 4 Michigan to a season-low 26% shooting mark for a 58-43 victory Tuesday night in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge in its first game since returning to No. 1.
The Cardinals (8-0) shot just 37%, but their defense stifled Michigan (7-1) much of the night as they earned a signature victory one day after claiming the top spot in the AP Top 25 for the first time in six years. .
Steven Enoch had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Dwayne Sutton had 11 boards as Louisville topped Michigan 48-41 in that category.
Jon Teske had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines.
Iowa 68, Syracuse 52: Luka Garza scored 20 points, Jordan Bohannon and Joe Wieskamp added 17 and 13, respectively, and visiting Iowa pulled away in the second half to hand Syracuse its third straight loss.
Marek Dolezaj led the Orange with 12 points. Elijah Hughes added a season-low 10 on 3-of-13 shooting.
Syracuse’s 4-4 record represents the program’s worst start through eight games since the 1968-69 season.
Iowa (6-2) held a 30-29 lead at the half but outscored the Orange 38-25 in the final 20 minutes.
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64: Miller Kopp and Boo Buie each scored 20 points, and Northwestern beat Boston College in a Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchup in Boston.
Ryan Young added 12 points and Pete Nance had a pair of 3-pointers during a key 16-0 first half run for the Wildcats (4-3)..
The Wildcats’ run over a 5:36 stretch turned a 1-point deficit into a 35-20 edge. Nance had a pair of 3s in the run and Kopp added a trey in his 5 points.
Jairus Hamilton led BC (4-5) with 12 points.
State men
W&M 63, ODU 46: Nathan Knight had 14 points and 10 rebounds as William & Mary defeated visiting Old Dominion(3-6).
Andy Van Vliet had 13 points for William & Mary (6-3). Luke Loewe added 12 points and Bryce Barnes had 11 points for the hosts.
The Tribe led 26-22 at the break but dominated the second half 37-24 to coast to the victory. William & Mary shot 38% from the floor (20-53) while limiting the Monarchs to 18-of-63 shooting (29%).
They were just 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.
Top 25 men
No. 19 Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68: Obi Toppin scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Dayton (6-1) celebrated its return to the rankings by beating visiting Houston Baptist (0-6).
The Flyers vaulted into the Top 25 after an impressive run at the Maui Invitational that included drubbings of Georgia and Virginia Tech followed by an overtime loss to Kansas in the title game.
Dayton hadn’t been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2016.
No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58: Kamar Baldwin scored 31 points and Butler (8-0) remained unbeaten with a road win over Mississippi.
Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range.
Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).
State women
Randolph-Macon 96, Eastern Mennonite 50: Kelly Williams’ team-high 21 points led the Yellow Jackets to a comfortable win over the visiting Royals.
R-MC (2-4, 1-2 ODAC) dominated the paint. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Royals 66-32 and outscored them 54-26 in the paint.
For Eastern Mennonite (1-6, 0-2), Chloe Roach scored a game-high 26 points.
