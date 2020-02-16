BOISE, Idaho — No. 4 San Diego State keeps winning, forcing coach Brian Dutcher to dig deep for creative ways to keep his team focused.
After the Aztecs beat Boise State 72-55 Sunday in a Mountain West game to wrap up the conference regular-season title, he revealed some of his slogans that keep the team on task.
“Early in the year, we had five games in eleven days, so we were like, ‘Let’s win five in eleven,’” Dutcher said. “And then we had five games the entire month of December, so we said, ‘Let’s win five in December.’ And we did it.”
The Aztecs (26-0, 15-0), who own the nation’s longest active winning streak, handled a Broncos squad that hadn’t lost a home conference game since Feb. 27, 2019.
Malachi Flynn scored 22 points and dished out six assists to lead San Diego State. Yanni Wetzell added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Boise State (17-10, 9-6) shot 41.2% from the field.
No. 15 Villanova 76, Temple 56: Collin Gillespie scored a season-high 29 points to lead Villanova to a victory over Philadelphia rival Temple.
Jermaine Samuels added 13 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 for Villanova (19-6), which won its seventh straight game over Temple.
Quinton Rose scored 22 points for Temple (13-12).
No. 21 Iowa 58, Minnesota 55: Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points and visiting Iowa came back to beat Minnesota (12-12, 6-8) in a Big Ten game.
Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left, and the Hawkeyes (18-8, 9-6) came away with a rare conference road win.
ACC men
Boston College 71, N.C. State 68: Derryck Thornton had 22 points, Jay Heath scored 16, and Boston College (13-13, 7-8) held off a second-half surge from North Carolina State (16-9, 7-7) in an ACC home win.
Devon Daniels had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead N.C. State (16-9, 7-7).
Women
Virginia Tech 73, Wake Forest 62: Freshman center Elizabeth Kitley had 21 points and 14 rebounds in her fourth double-double as a Hokie (19-6, 9-5 ACC) as Virginia Tech subdued Wake Forest in an ACC game. Taja Cole (L.C. Bird) contributed 20 points.
Ivana Raca scored 24 points for the Demon Deacons (13-13, 6-9).
Dayton 72, VCU 67: The Flyers (19-7, 12-0) took a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to an Atlantic 10 home win over the Rams (14-11, 9-3). Dayton redshirt senior Erin Whalen led all scoring with 23.
Fordham 64, Richmond 64: Fordham guard Kendell Heremaia collected a career-high 29 points as she led the Rams (17-8, 9-3) o an A-10 victory against Richmond (12-14, 5-7).
William & Mary 71, Hofstra 42: The Tribe opened the game with a 19-0 run and went on to a CAA home win over Hofstra.
Sophomore Eva Hodgson played 19 minutes for W&M (18-6, 9-4) and ended a 24-game streak of double-digit scoring. Freshman Bre Bellamy led the Tribe with 18 points.
Jaylen Hines had 18 points for Hofstra (3-21, 0-13).
James Madison 76, UNCW 52: Senior Kamiah Smalls moved into fifth place in career points (1,773) for the Dukes (19-4, 10-2) with her 16 points against the Seahawks (6-18, 3-10) in a CAA win.
Dukes freshman Kiki Jefferson tied a career high with 21 points. Carol-Anne Obusek had 19 points for the Seahawks.
No. 5 UConn 67, South Florida 47: Former Monacan standout Megan Walker scored 21 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 20, helping visiting UConn (21-3, 11-0), which had lost two of its previous three games, shrug off a slow start to defeat South Florida (15-10, 7-4) in an American Athletic Conference game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.