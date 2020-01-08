CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trey McGowens scored 24 points and Pittsburgh ended a 22-game losing streak in ACC road games with a 73-65 victory against North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Justin Champagnie added 22 points for the Panthers (11-4, 2-2), who rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the first half.

Pittsburgh won on the road in league play for the first time since it defeated Boston College 83-72 on Feb. 8, 2017.

McGowens snapped a 56-56 tie by scoring 8 consecutive points in a 90-second span, giving the Panthers the lead for good with 7 minutes remaining.

Garrison Brooks had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina (8-7, 1-3). Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) added 15 points for the Tar Heels, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

No. 10 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 68: Devin Vassell scored 17 points and Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for the Seminoles. They trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark.

FSU (14-2, 4-1) has won seven straight and 14 of 15, including a weekend win at then-No. 7 Louisville. Brandon Childress scored 20 points to lead Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).

N.C. State 73, Notre Dame 68: Markell Johnson scored 27 points and D.J. Funderburk added 16 points, including two tiebreaking free throws with 1:38 remaining as N.C. State bounced back from a 12-point, second half deficit to edge Notre Dame in Raleigh, N.C.

Jericole Hellems scored 12 points and Braxton Beverly had 10 for N.C. State (11-4, 2-2). Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (10-5, 1-3) with a career-high 24 points.

State men

Saint Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49: Kyle Lofton scored 17 points with five assists, five rebounds and three steals and Saint Bonaventure erased a 15-point first half deficit to defeat George Mason (11-4, 0-2) in an Atlantic 10 game in Fairfax.

Alejandro Vasquez and Dominick Welch added 11 points apiece for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-0) and Osun Osunniyi had 18 rebounds.

Western Carolina 97, VMI 85: Carlos Dotson, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 20 points apiece as visiting Western Carolina beat VMI in a Southern Conference game.

Faulkner also had 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Dotson grabbed 13 rebounds. Halvorsen made four of WCU’s 11 3-pointers and Faulkner added three.

Tyler Harris had 13 points for WCU (11-3, 3-0), which won its fourth straight game. Garrett Gilkeson had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (5-12, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row.

S.C. Upstate 83, Hampton 73: Everette Hammond had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat visiting Hampton in a Big South game.

Tommy Bruner had 16 points for USC Upstate (7-9, 2-1). Ben Stanley had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Pirates (6-9, 1-1). Jermaine Marrow added 21 points, and Davion Warren had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Mary Washington 70, Randolph-Macon 65: Two free throws from the Yellow Jackets’ Anthony Buzz to tie the game at 65 with 2:10 left in the game weren’t enough, as the Eagles (10-5) went on a 5-0 run to give Randolph-Macon (12-1) its first loss of the season.

Randolph-Macon trailed 7-3 but was able to find its rhythm, ending the half with a 6-point advantage. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 10 points with 12:49 left in the game, but the Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a 1-point lead with 8:24 left.

Randolph-Macon would later take the lead again, up by 3 points, but that would be the only lead it had as Mary Washington later extended its lead to get the win.

Virginia Wesleyan 77, Hampden-Sydney 65: The Tigers turned over the ball 18 times and never led in their loss to the Marlins, who outscored H-SC 20-7 off turnovers.

Ryan Clements scored a game-high 18 points for the Tigers (7-6, 2-2 ODAC). Jack Wyatt added 15 points and Chaise Johnson had 13. Jordan White had 16 points for the Marlins (11-2, 3-1).

State women

VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40: Sydnei Archie scored 12 points and shot 66.6% from the field, leading the Rams to a victory over Hawks.

Danielle Hammond added 10 points for the Rams (7-8, 2-0 Atlantic 10) and Tera Reed had 8.

VCU struggled from the line, sinking only 12 of 23 free throws. Saint Joseph’s (7-7, 1-1) shot 87% from the line. The Rams shot 38% from the field and held the Hawks to 24%.

