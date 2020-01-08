CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trey McGowens scored 24 points and Pittsburgh ended a 22-game losing streak in ACC road games with a 73-65 victory against North Carolina on Wednesday night.
Justin Champagnie added 22 points for the Panthers (11-4, 2-2), who rallied from a 14-point deficit late in the first half.
Pittsburgh won on the road in league play for the first time since it defeated Boston College 83-72 on Feb. 8, 2017.
McGowens snapped a 56-56 tie by scoring 8 consecutive points in a 90-second span, giving the Panthers the lead for good with 7 minutes remaining.
Garrison Brooks had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina (8-7, 1-3). Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) added 15 points for the Tar Heels, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.
No. 10 Florida State 78, Wake Forest 68: Devin Vassell scored 17 points and Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.
M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for the Seminoles. They trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark.
FSU (14-2, 4-1) has won seven straight and 14 of 15, including a weekend win at then-No. 7 Louisville. Brandon Childress scored 20 points to lead Wake Forest (8-6, 1-3).
N.C. State 73, Notre Dame 68: Markell Johnson scored 27 points and D.J. Funderburk added 16 points, including two tiebreaking free throws with 1:38 remaining as N.C. State bounced back from a 12-point, second half deficit to edge Notre Dame in Raleigh, N.C.
Jericole Hellems scored 12 points and Braxton Beverly had 10 for N.C. State (11-4, 2-2). Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame (10-5, 1-3) with a career-high 24 points.
State men
Saint Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49: Kyle Lofton scored 17 points with five assists, five rebounds and three steals and Saint Bonaventure erased a 15-point first half deficit to defeat George Mason (11-4, 0-2) in an Atlantic 10 game in Fairfax.
Alejandro Vasquez and Dominick Welch added 11 points apiece for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-0) and Osun Osunniyi had 18 rebounds.
Western Carolina 97, VMI 85: Carlos Dotson, Matt Halvorsen and Mason Faulkner scored 20 points apiece as visiting Western Carolina beat VMI in a Southern Conference game.
Faulkner also had 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Dotson grabbed 13 rebounds. Halvorsen made four of WCU’s 11 3-pointers and Faulkner added three.
Tyler Harris had 13 points for WCU (11-3, 3-0), which won its fourth straight game. Garrett Gilkeson had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Keydets (5-12, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row.
S.C. Upstate 83, Hampton 73: Everette Hammond had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate beat visiting Hampton in a Big South game.
Tommy Bruner had 16 points for USC Upstate (7-9, 2-1). Ben Stanley had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Pirates (6-9, 1-1). Jermaine Marrow added 21 points, and Davion Warren had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Mary Washington 70, Randolph-Macon 65: Two free throws from the Yellow Jackets’ Anthony Buzz to tie the game at 65 with 2:10 left in the game weren’t enough, as the Eagles (10-5) went on a 5-0 run to give Randolph-Macon (12-1) its first loss of the season.
Randolph-Macon trailed 7-3 but was able to find its rhythm, ending the half with a 6-point advantage. The Yellow Jackets led by as many as 10 points with 12:49 left in the game, but the Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a 1-point lead with 8:24 left.
Randolph-Macon would later take the lead again, up by 3 points, but that would be the only lead it had as Mary Washington later extended its lead to get the win.
Virginia Wesleyan 77, Hampden-Sydney 65: The Tigers turned over the ball 18 times and never led in their loss to the Marlins, who outscored H-SC 20-7 off turnovers.
Ryan Clements scored a game-high 18 points for the Tigers (7-6, 2-2 ODAC). Jack Wyatt added 15 points and Chaise Johnson had 13. Jordan White had 16 points for the Marlins (11-2, 3-1).
State women
VCU 47, Saint Joseph’s 40: Sydnei Archie scored 12 points and shot 66.6% from the field, leading the Rams to a victory over Hawks.
Danielle Hammond added 10 points for the Rams (7-8, 2-0 Atlantic 10) and Tera Reed had 8.
VCU struggled from the line, sinking only 12 of 23 free throws. Saint Joseph’s (7-7, 1-1) shot 87% from the line. The Rams shot 38% from the field and held the Hawks to 24%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.