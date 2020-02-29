PHILADELPHIA — Luwane Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Providence to its fifth win over a Top 25 team this month, holding off No. 12 Villanova 58-54 on Saturday in Big East game.
The Friars (17-12, 10-6) boosted their NCAA tournament résumé as they led most of the game. Providence already knocked off Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette during their ranked-win streak in February. The Friars won their fourth straight game overall and have put behind a disastrous start to the season — which included losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston — to aid their tournament chances.
The Wildcats (22-7, 11-5) played their worst game of the season, missing 3-pointer after 3-pointer to shoot themselves out of a chance at a win.
No. 1 Kanas 62, Kansas State 58: Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the visiting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State in a Big 12 game for their 14th straight win.
Azubuike finished with 6 points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes. David McCormack came off the bench to score 9 in his place, helping the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) edge closer to clinching at least a share of another league championship.
Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14).
No. 8 Kentucky 73, Auburn 66: Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off visiting Auburn and clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.
The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an 8-point advantage.
No. 13 Seton Hall 88, Marquette 79: Myles Powell scored 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette in a Big East game in Milwaukee.
Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.
Howard, the Big East’s leading scorer and second in the nation at 27.2 points per game, had 37 points for the Golden Eagles (18-10, 8-8).
No. 17 BYU 81, Pepperdine 64: Yoeli Childs had a milestone afternoon in his final regular-season game for BYU (24-7, 13-3),
The senior forward scored a career-high 38 points and became the first player in school history to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds as the Cougars rallied in the second half for a West Coast Conference road victory over Pepperdine.
Kessler Edwards led the Waves (15-15, 8-8) with 24 points and 11 rebounds.
Iowa 77, No. 16 Penn State 68: Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as Iowa (20-9, 11-7) pulled away in the second half for a Big Ten home win over the Nittany Lions. Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a school record.Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, his 16th career double-double.
Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62: Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after undergoing surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA tournament hopes with a Big 12 road victory over West Virginia.
Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8) built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers (19-10, 7-9).
Texas 68, No. 22 Texas Tech 58: Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game’s last 8 points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a Big 12 victory at Texas Tech (18-11, 9-7).
Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fast break layup for the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8).
Women
No. 6 UConn 92, Houston 40: Former Monacan star Megan Walker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Anna Makurat added 16 points and visiting UConn beat Houston (12-17, 5-10) in an American Athletic Conference game. Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (25-3, 15-0).
