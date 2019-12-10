NEW YORK — Davide Moretti scored 18 points and hit successive 3-pointers that helped Texas Tech knock off undefeated No. 1 Louisville 70-57 on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Louisville became the fourth top-ranked team to lose this season, joining Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke.
The Cardinals (9-1) easily played their worst game of the season, shooting 34% from the floor and leading scorer Jordan Nwora had only 14 points. Coach Chris Mack let loose his frustration in the Jimmy V Classic game in the final 90 seconds and was whistled for a technical.
Moretti hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
It was the third time an unranked team defeated an AP No. 1 this season.
Texas Tech (6-3) played without leading scorer Jahmi’us Ramsey (17.3 points) for the third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Red Raiders lost four of their top five scorers off the team that took Virginia to overtime before losing in the NCAA championship game last season.
Moretti buried two straight 3s midway through the second half for an 11-point lead. Chris Clarke hit another 3 for Texas Tech and it went into a timeout with a 7-point lead.
Louisville could never make a run, and Nwora was held below his 21.4 scoring average. Louisville missed 3s, layups and generally looked lethargic on offense. Down eight, guard Darius Perry was whistled for a charge in the paint and the unraveling Cards were about out of chances.
Penn State 76, No. 4 Maryland 69: Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-five program this season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a home win over Maryland.
Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington each scored 14 points, and Myles Dread had 12 points for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.
Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.
Eric Ayala scored 15 points for the Terps.
