Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football’s newest superpower.
For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Tigers won the program’s second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in January. Clemson now can claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.
The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, are No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10 from the media. Clemson snaps a record-tying, three-year string in which Alabama was preseason No. 1.
Georgia, Alabama’s Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.
Clemson’s rise under coach Dabo Swinney has been uncommon in college football. The school won the national championship in 1981, but mostly it had resided on a tier well below the traditional national powers.
Last season’s championship made Clemson just the 12th school with at least three AP titles since the poll started in 1936.
Sooners give Hurts starting QB job
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 4 Oklahoma has named Jalen Hurts its starting quarterback for the Sept. 1 season opener against Houston.
Hurts played in three national championship games for Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title. He transferred to Oklahoma in January and has won the job over redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and true freshman Spencer Rattler.
Hurts started the 2016 and 2017 seasons and led Alabama to a 26-2 record. He lost the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa in 2018 but still played in 13 games. He replaced the injured Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of the 2018 SEC championship game and rallied the Crimson Tide to a 35-28 win over Georgia.
Transfer QB Fields will lead Ohio State attack
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Georgia transfer Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback when the No. 5 Buckeyes open the season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.
As Ohio State’s newly minted coach, Day lured Fields — one of the top-ranked prep prospects nationally in the 2018 recruiting class — to Columbus in January to succeed quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr., who is now playing for the NFL’s Washington Redskins.
Since training camp opened, Day insisted that Fields would have to beat out graduate transfer Gunnar Hoak, who played only sparingly at Kentucky. Hoak is expected to be Fields’ backup.
Elsewhere
Wisconsin: Former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus was cleared to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual-assault charges on Aug. 6.
The school said the university had obtained information that wasn’t provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been “reduced” and his expulsion has been lifted, though some conduct violations were upheld.
The statement didn’t elaborate. Wisconsin spokesman John Lucas said he had no information on what the school had learned and declined to comment on what conduct violations were upheld.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst has said he would welcome Cephus back. It wasn’t immediately clear when he would return to the team.
Cephus, 21, was suspended from the team in August 2018 after he was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Prosecutors charged him after two women came forward and accused him of sexually assaulting both of them on the same night in his apartment in April 2018 when they were too drunk to consent.
Cephus countered that the sex was consensual and was arranged by one of his accusers. The school expelled him earlier this year for violating its nonacademic-misconduct code.
Nevada: Carson Strong, a redshirt freshman who appeared in one game last season, will start at quarterback for Nevada in its Aug. 30 season opener at home against Purdue.
Senior Christian Solano — Nevada’s only quarterback with any significant game experience at the Division I level — injured his throwing hand during training camp.
Illinois: Freshman defensive back Marquez Beason is out for the season with a knee injury. Coach Lovie Smith said Beason would have surgery after getting hurt in practice last week. Beason was a consensus four-star recruit from Duncanville, Texas, and the Illini’s top-rated high school recruit in 10 years.
Arkansas State: Coach Blake Anderson is taking a leave of absence while his wife fights cancer.
Athletics director Terry Mohajir said Anderson was taking the leave indefinitely to be with his family.
Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach.
Anderson and his wife have one daughter and two sons.
Anderson has gone 39-25 record in five seasons at Arkansas State. The Red Wolves open the season Aug. 31 by hosting SMU.
