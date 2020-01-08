ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs.
Fromm announced his decision Wednesday on his Twitter page, one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
“This decision and process has been unbelievably difficult,” he wrote. “But through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”
Fromm threw for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage (60.8) and quarterback rating (141.2) of his college career, leading to him dropping in many NFL draft projections.
Late in the season, he had a stretch of five straight games during which he failed to complete 50% of his passes. Once viewed as a potential top 10 pick, some analysts are now predicting Fromm will fall into the second round.
Still, Fromm will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history. He was 35-7 record as the Bulldogs’ starter, including three straight appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
As a freshman in 2017, he took over in the season opener after Jacob Eason was injured, made his first college start at Notre Dame the following week and held the job for the rest of his career.
Fromm sparked Georgia to its first SEC title since 2005, a memorable Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the playoff semifinals, and a trip to the national-championship game, where the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in overtime.
The past two seasons, Georgia settled for Sugar Bowl bids after losing to Alabama and LSU in the SEC championship game.
The loss of Fromm leaves Georgia with a big hole to fill at quarterback. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett is the only other signal-caller with significant college experience, playing four games in a mop-up role this season.
All-America safety Winfield turning pro
Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. declared for the NFL draft, skipping his final two years of eligibility after earning consensus All-America honors and tying the season program record with seven interceptions.
Winfield led the Gophers with 88 tackles (62 unassisted), helping them beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl to finish 11-2 for the most wins in program history since 1904.
He is the son of Antoine Winfield, a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who played nine of his 14 years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.
Another draft declaration was made by Wisconsin All-America center Tyler Biadasz, who will skip his senior season to go to the NFL.
He won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center.
Long retiring, Hoke back as SDSU’s coach
SAN DIEGO — The Rocky Long-Brady Hoke circle is complete.
Long announced his retirement as San Diego State’s coach after taking the Aztecs to nine straight bowl games. He was replaced by Hoke, the Aztecs’ defensive-line coach.
Nine years ago, Long was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after Hoke left for his dream job at Michigan.
Long, who turns 70 on Jan. 27, gave himself some wiggle room by saying he has decided to retire from coaching “at this point.”
He seems open to maybe taking a job as a defensive coordinator somewhere else.
Long originally came to SDSU as Hoke’s defensive coordinator in 2009 after resigning as New Mexico’s coach.
Hoke was 13-12 as SDSU’s head coach in 2009-10 and began the school-record streak of 10 bowl appearances by getting them to the Poinsettia Bowl in 2010.
He then left for Michigan, where he went 31-20 in four years before being fired.
Long brought Hoke back to SDSU last fall as defensive-line coach.
Oregon State gives Smith extension
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season.
Smith, a former Oregon State quarterback, originally signed a five-year deal when he became coach of the Beavers prior to the 2018 season.
The Beavers went 5-7 overall this season and 4-5 in the Pac-12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the league’s North Division. The team improved by three wins over the previous season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.