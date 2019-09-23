FSU starting LB out rest of season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State coach Willie Taggart said Monday that starting linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey will be sidelined for the season with a leg injury.
The coach also said Seminoles quarterback James Blackman (leg) and left tackle Jauan Williams (ankle) are listed day to day as they recover from injuries.
Lars-Woodbey, a sophomore who has played inside and outside linebacker, was injured in the second half of Saturday’s 35-24 win over Louisville. He had 19 tackles in four games.
Blackman has completed 86 of 124 passes (69.4%) for 970 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 2019. The redshirt sophomore was injured on Florida State’s first drive of the third quarter.
If Blackman is not available, to start Saturday against North Carolina State (3-1), the Seminoles (2-2, 1-1 ACC) will turn to Alex Hornibrook. A graduate transfer from Wisconsin, Hornibrook completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in his Florida State debut against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Texas loses two defensive starters
AUSTIN, Texas — The injury news keeps getting worse for No. 11 Texas (3-1) and its defense.
Coach Tom Herman said the Longhorns have lost two more starters in the secondary for several weeks after getting hurt in a conference-opening win over Oklahoma State: all-Big 12 safety Caden Sterns, the team’s leading tackler, is expected to miss the next four weeks with a knee ligament sprain. Cornerback Jalen Green is expected to miss at least that much time with a dislocated shoulder.
Another defensive back, Josh Thompson, is out indefinitely with a broken foot and linebacker Marcus Tillman Jr., will miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament sprain.
Elsewhere
Alabama: Freshman kicker Will Reichard is questionable for the Mississippi game, though coach Nick Saban is more optimistic about two defensive starters.
Linebacker Terrell Lewis and nose guard D.J. Dale could return to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, Saban said. The coach said he’s “hopeful that they’ll be ready to play in this game.”
Lewis missed the Southern Miss game with a hyperextended knee. Dale sustained a patella tendon strain late in the first half and didn’t return.
Reichard left the Southern Miss game with a pulled hip flexor after a kickoff in the first quarter. Former starter Joseph Bulovas replaced him the rest of the way and made all five extra point attempts.
Indiana: Coy Cronk anchored Indiana’s offensive line for 3½ seasons. Now the Hoosiers must scramble to find a replacement.
Coach Tom Allen said the four-year starter, captain and blind-side pass protector will miss the rest of the season with a lower right-leg injury. Cronk is expected to have surgery later this week and could return next season because he still has a fifth year of eligibility available.
Cronk was injured in Saturday’s victory over Connecticut when it appeared another player rolled up on the back of Cronk’s leg, pinning it underneath him.
Houston: Quarterback D’Eriq King says he won’t play the rest of this season, instead taking a redshirt year, with the intention to return in 2020.
Receiver Keith Corbin made a similar announcement Monday.
King and Corbin, both seniors, are taking advantage of an NCAA rule implemented last year that allows players to participate in four games and still redshirt, preserving a year of eligibility. It’s possible they could transfer.
Tennessee: A misdemeanor domestic assault charge against cornerback Bryce Thompson has been dropped after his girlfriend requested the dismissal.
Thompson was arrested after an Aug. 24 argument with his girlfriend at his dorm. The woman involved in the argument said she has been dating Thompson for four years. She said at a hearing Monday that “there was no point during the argument that I was scared or felt like he was going to hurt me.”
Thompson was suspended after his arrest but returned to practice Sept. 11 and made his 2019 season debut Saturday in Tennessee’s 34-3 loss to No. 9 Florida.
