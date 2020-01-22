CFP Championship Clemson Football

Iowa AD named CFP selection panel chief

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta has been chosen as the new chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Barta will replace Oregon athletics director Rob Mullens, who served as chairman the past two seasons. Barta was appointed to the committee in January 2019.

Three new members of the committee also were appointed for three-year terms: former Penn State offensive lineman John Urschel, Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George, who replaces Mullens.

Also cycling off the panel are former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and Robert Morris President Chris Howard.

Elsewhere

Mississippi State: Zach Arnett was named Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator less than two weeks after he had accepted the same position at Syracuse.

Arnett, 33, had spent the last two seasons as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator. Syracuse announced Jan. 11 it had hired Arnett, but he’s now joining new Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s staff instead.

Hawaii: Former Arizona State coach Todd Graham was hired to lead the Rainbow Warriors. Graham replaces Nick Rolovich, who left Hawaii after four seasons to become Washington State’s coach. The Warriors are coming off a 10-5 season in which they appeared in the Mountain West final for the first time.

Arkansas: Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is staying in the SEC with the Razorbacks for his final season. Franks decided after the 2019 regular season to transfer from Florida.

— The Associated Press

