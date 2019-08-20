Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team, and he has two teammates from the top-ranked Tigers with him on the first team.
Lawrence, the first freshman to quarterback to lead a team to a national championship in more than 30 years, was joined on the first-team offense by Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the list released Tuesday. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was a first-team selection on defense. Clemson and No. 2 Alabama tied for the most first-team picks with three.
Wideout Jerry Jeudy, an All-American last season, was selected to the preseason first team, along with defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and linebacker Dylan Moses.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, was chosen for the second team.
Kendall named WVU’s starting quarterback
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oklahoma graduate transfer Austin Kendall was named West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 season opener against FCS James Madison.
Kendall beat out junior Jack Allison and redshirt freshman Trey Lowe as the choice of coach Neal Brown.
At Oklahoma, Kendall backed up Baker Mayfield in 2016 and Kyler Murray last season. His decision to leave drew scrutiny when Oklahoma initially sought to block the move.
Brown also said the NCAA has ruled that Bowling Green transfer quarterback Jarret Doege will be eligible to play immediately. He’ll have two years of eligibility left.
Freshman Nix will start at QB for Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Freshman Bo Nix will be Auburn’s starting quarterback in the season opener.
Auburn announced coach Gus Malzahn‘s decision Tuesday, ending a battle with redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood. Nix will lead the 16th-ranked Tigers against Oregon on Aug. 31 in Arlington, Texas.
He was a five-star prospect rated the nation’s top dual threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings. Nix’s father, Patrick, played quarterback for the Tigers from 1992 to 1995.
Elsewhere
Kentucky: Freshman quarterback Nik Scalzo will undergo surgery after re-injuring his right knee during the Wildcats’ second scrimmage.
Scalzo, a 6-foot 180-pounder from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., had surgery last fall as a high school senior for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the knee.
Series renewed: Florida and Miami have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, renewing a state rivalry that used to be an annual affair.
The Gators and Hurricanes made the joint announcement Tuesday, four days before they usher in the college football season against each other in Orlando. The neutral-site game Saturday night will be their sixth meeting in the last 32 years.
Barring a bowl matchup, they won’t play for another five seasons.
Tennessee State: Quarterback Demry Croft has been indicted on six counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery.
Croft, 22, was released from jail Monday on $50,000 bond. An arraignment has been scheduled for Sept. 4.
The indictment against Croft says he committed the offenses on Dec. 1. The indictment also states that force or coercion was used.
All eight counts involve the same woman.
Croft started Tennessee State’s first four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.
Illinois: Former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters has been named the starter for the Illini’s season opener Aug. 31 at home against Akron. Peters, a graduate transfer, played 10 games with four starts at Michigan, passing for 680 yards and four touchdowns.
He beat out freshman Isaiah Williams, sophomore Matt Robinson and redshirt freshman Coran Taylor for the job.
Arkansas State: Wendy Anderson, the wife of coach Blake Anderson, has died after a two-year fight with breast cancer. She was 49.
Blake Anderson said his wife died Monday night, just hours after the school said he would be taking a leave of absence.
Assistant head coach and defensive coordinator David Duggan will serve as interim head coach.
