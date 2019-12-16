No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Ohio State each placed three players on The Associated Press All-America first team released Monday.
Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU highlights the first-team offense and Heisman finalist Chase Young of Ohio State leads the defense on the team that was chosen by a panel of 15 college football poll voters.
The top-ranked Tigers also placed receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley on the first team. Young was joined on the first team by Ohio State by teammates Wyatt Davis, a guard, and Jeff Okudah, a cornerback. No. 3 Clemson’s only first-team All-American was linebacker Isaiah Simmons. No. 4 Oklahoma was represented on the first team by receiver CeeDee Lamb.
No. 5 Georgia, Kentucky and No. 11 Wisconsin were the other teams with multiple first-team selections. Georgia placed tackle Andrew Thomas and safety J.R. Reed on the All-America team.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American this season. Badgers center Tyler Biadasz also made the first-team.
Kentucky had punter Max Duffy, and Lynn Bowden Jr., the receiver-turned quarterback, who made the first team as an all-purpose player. Bowden leads the Wildcats in rushing and receiving this season.
Ohio State led all teams with seven players selected to the three All-America teams, including quarterback Justin Fields, who made the second team (All-America team, Page B7). Ex-Springer Becton will enter NFL draft Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, a Highland Springs alumnus, announced that he will forgo his senior year of college and skip the team’s bowl game to enter the NFL draft.
A junior left tackle, Becton was named the 2019 winner of the Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the ACC’s best blocker. Becton (6-foot-8, 370 pounds), started 33 games for Louisville in three season.
Louisville is scheduled to play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 against Mississippi State in Nashville. Becton is considered a high-round draft pick.
Clemson TE cleared for postseason play
Clemson already has one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The Tigers are adding another piece for the postseason.
Clemson tight end Braden Galloway has been cleared by the NCAA and is immediately eligible to play in the postseason, a Clemson official said. The Tigers face Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.
Clemson was waiting for official word on Galloway, who was suspended 365 days after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine prior to last year’s College Football Playoff.
Galloway, former defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and former offensive lineman Zach Giella were suspended for last year’s postseason after the failed drug test. Lawrence was drafted in the first round by the Giants and is in his rookie season. Giella is no longer on Clemson’s roster as he is out of eligibility.
Galloway was in position to be Clemson’s starting tight end in 2019 before the suspension.
Auburn’s Brown wins Lott Trophy
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Derrick Brown of Auburn won the Lott IMPACT Trophy given to the nation’s top defensive player who excels in both performance on the field and character off it.
The senior defensive tackle received the award from Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott on Sunday night at the Pacific Club.
Brown was chosen over finalists Jordan Fuller of Ohio State, Evan Weaver of California and Isaiah Simmons of Clemson.
Brown, a 6-foot-5 320-pounder, had 50 tackles, including 12.5 for losses and four sacks this season. Brown also made the SEC academic honor roll. He graduated from Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.
Brown is the first player from Auburn to win the IMPACT award, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Elsewhere
UNLV: The Mountain West Conference suspended four UNLV players and reprimanded another for their involvement in an incident following a game against rival Nevada. The league said that Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu were issued suspensions and Steve Jenkins a public reprimand for the postgame fight on Nov. 30.
Fauolo will be suspended for the first two games of the 2020 season, Bean will miss the season opener and Polu will be suspended for half a game.
UNLV beat Nevada 33-30 in overtime when freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown.
Tennessee: Volunteers offensive lineman Ryan Johnson said he’s transferring to Georgia Tech.
Because he already has graduated, Johnson would be eligible to play for Georgia Tech next season.
After starting all 12 games in 2018, Johnson made only three starts as a junior this season. He did appear in all 12 regular-season games for the Volunteers this year while playing both guard spots.
