The Touchdown Club of Richmond has named the University of Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and Bridgewater’s Michael Clark the state’s top college football coaches for the 2019 season.
Mendenhall repeated as the Bobby Ross Award winner for Division I coaches for guiding the Cavaliers to their first ACC Coastal Division title and first berth ini the Orange Bowl, where they will play Florida. UVA went 9-4 as Mendenhall led the program to a third straight bowl berth in his four-year tenure in Charlottesville.
Clark won the Willard Bailey Award for Division II and III coaches for leading the Eagles to a 10-0 regular-season record and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title. Bridgewater returned to the NCAA Division III playoffs for the first time since 2005.
Mendenhall and Clark will be honored at the Dudley and Lanier Awards Banquet on Dec. 15 at the Hilton Richmond Hotel. The event starts with a social hour at 5 p.m., and the banquet begins at 6. Tickets cost $50 and be purchased by calling Ron Axselle (804-310-0222) or contacting tdclubofrichmond@verizon.net.
Ashby, Farley, Reed receive AP ACC honors
Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby (L.C. Bird) and cornerback Caleb Farley and Virginia’s Joe Reed (all-purpose player) top the state selections for the first unit of The Associated Press all-ACC team.
Louisville tackle Mehki Becton, a former Highland Springs standout who was a unanimous pick, also made the first unit as did Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr., who is from Roanoke.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne repeated as the offensive player of the year and Tigers linebacker Isaiah Simmons was named defensive player of the year.
Louisville’s Scott Satterfield was named coach of the year and North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell was chosen as newcomer of the year.
Buckeyes’ Young wins Nagurski Award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ohio State defensive end Chase Young won the Bronko Nagurski Award given to the nation’s top college defensive player.
Young was the nation’s most dominant player on defense this season, recording 16½ sacks and forcing six fumbles in 10 games for the Buckeyes. His best game came against then-No. 13 Wisconsin when he had four sacks and two forced fumbles in a 38-7 victory.
Young is also up for the Heisman Trophy, an award that normally goes to offensive players.
Boston College RB Dillon to enter draft
Boston College running back AJ Dillon said Tuesday he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.
The junior will not play when BC meets Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl Jan. 2 in Alabama.
Dillon departs as the Eagles’ all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards. His 38 career rushing touchdowns, 40 total TDs and 4,618 all-purpose yards are also program records. He finishes his career 227 yards shy of the ACC record for career rushing yards.
Another decision to enter the draft was made by Colorado junior receiver K.D. Nixon.
Nixon finished with 90 catches for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns.
Elsewhere
Auburn: Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris is staying in the Southeastern Conference Western Division as Auburn’s offensive coordinator.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn announced the hiring on Tuesday a month after Arkansas fired his longtime friend.
Memphis: Former Memphis coach Mike Norvell said he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job.
Norvell said Tuesday in a letter to Memphis fans that the transition to a new job made him unable to coach the Cotton Bowl. The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas.
