Gophers’ QB in concussion protocol
MINNEAPOLIS — The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for 11th-ranked Minnesota’s game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.
Coach P.J. Fleck said Tuesday that Morgan has made progress this week, but he has not yet been cleared for action. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) play the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7) on Saturday, with a one-game lead in the Big Ten West Division on Wisconsin. They finish the regular season at home against the Badgers on Nov. 30.
Morgan could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, either Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer would start. They’re both true freshmen.
Morgan was not allowed to finish the most recent game at Iowa, a 23-19 defeat that was the first of the year for the Gophers. After they took possession with 1:52 left, Morgan’s head hit the ground hard when he was sacked by Joe Evans. A.J. Epenesa sacked him on the next play, and Morgan stayed on the ground before the medical staff came to check him out.
Morgan was required to be removed from the game for one play because of the clock stoppage for injury, and Clark replaced him.
Nittany Lions’ quarterback says he’s received death threats
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said Tuesday he received death threats on social media after the Nittany Lions’ Nov. 9 loss at Minnesota.
Clifford, a redshirt sophomore who has started all 10 games this season, made the revelation on a conference call as he discussed why he had deleted social media this week before the ninth-ranked Lions’ game Saturday at No. 2 Ohio State.
“I completely deleted it after the Minnesota game,” he said. “It’s kind of sad to say how some fans get. It gets a little crazy. I was kind of sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages.
“But you learn how to deal with certain things and how certain people are going to react because it’s a very passionate game with a lot of passionate people. Our fans are definitely some of, if not the most, passionate fans in the country. So I just try to stay away from it.
“I appreciate all the positive people that are around, but there’s also people that try to tear you down. So I think it’s always been better to keep your head away from that kind of stuff.”
Clifford completed 23 of 43 passes for 340 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 31-26 loss at Minnesota. He threw three interceptions, the last one coming in the Golden Gophers end zone and ending Penn State’s final threat.
He did not want to go into details about the threats, or to whom he reached out.
“There are certain things that I wish the fans wouldn’t say,” he said. “Obviously, I’m not the only one who hears from people. But yeah, I’d probably just rather keep certain things confidential.”
Elsewhere
Michigan State: Mark Dantonio made his clearest statement yet about his future, saying he intends to be the Spartans’ coach next season.
Dantonio had been vague recently when the topic had come up, but Tuesday he quickly said “yes” when asked if he planned to be the coach for next season’s opener against Northwestern.
“I can’t predict the future, but my intentions are to be the head football coach here,” Dantonio said. “I’ve always said I live in the present, though. I’ve always said that.”
Vanderbilt: Athletics director Malcolm Turner said Derek Mason has his full support as the Commodores coach and they’ll be working together to give the program the resources and support needed to succeed.
Turner issued a statement Tuesday with Vanderbilt 2-8 in Mason’s sixth season.
“I want to make it very clear that Derek Mason will be our head football coach moving forward,” Turner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.