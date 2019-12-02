SEATTLE — Washington coach Chris Petersen unexpectedly stepped down after six seasons at the school, with defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake promoted to run the program.
Petersen’s decision was surprising coming off a season in which the Huskies went 7-5 and are bound for a sixth straight bowl game under his leadership. Petersen will coach the Huskies in the bowl game, his final game in charge of the program he helped grow back into national prominence during his tenure.
The school said Petersen, 55, will transition into a “leadership advisory role” within the athletic department. Petersen has been one of college football’s most successful coaches over the last two decades, going 146-38 combined during his time at Boise State and Washington. During six seasons at Washington, Petersen has a 54-26 record, won two Pac-12 titles and took the Huskies to three New Year’s Six bowl games, including an appearance in the national semifinals in 2016 and last year the school’s first Rose Bowl trip since the 2000 season.
Petersen was also unbeaten against rival Washington State.
In a statement, Petersen said he’ll be a “Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”
Petersen was persuaded to leave Boise State in 2013 after growing the Broncos into a national powerhouse over eight seasons. He was Washington’s chosen successor to Steve Sarkisian, drawn to the school by the history of the program and the opportunity to test himself on a bigger stage — while not leaving the comfort of a region he had spent most of his professional career.
Within three seasons, Petersen had Washington playing Alabama in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national title. While the Huskies fell short that day, it was a major accomplishment for a program that less than a decade earlier had gone through an 0-12 season.
Washington was expected to be a contender in the Pac-12 again this year, but struggles to replace the loss of several key players on defense and an inconsistent offense led to a subpar campaign. The Huskies’ 31-13 win over Washington State last Friday turned out to be Petersen’s last home game.
Lake, 42, has turned down several other coaching opportunities in recent years and has seemed to be the successor to Petersen whenever he did decide to step away from coaching.
BC turns to Gunnell as interim coach
BOSTON — Boston College turned to assistant and former Eagles receiver Rich Gunnell as interim coach while it looks for a permanent successor to Steve Addazio and tries to return to the days when it was nationally ranked.
“We’re not taking a step back, this is a step forward,” athletics director Martin Jarmond said a day after Addazio was fired following seven seasons in which the BC never won more than seven games. “This is a launch pad now.”
Gunnell was a receiver on the BC teams that Matt Ryan led to Atlantic Coast Conference title games in 2007 and ’08. Gunnell caught a touchdown pass from Ryan in the final two minutes at Clemson to clinch a spot in the 2008 ACC championship game — one of the high points in the program’s recent history.
BC lost to Clemson 59-7 this year and never beat the Tigers in under Addazio, who was fired Sunday.
Gunnell has spent the last four years as the wide receivers coach in Chestnut Hill.
Elsewhere
South Carolina: Injured quarterback Jake Bentley said he’s leaving the Gamecocks to play a final college football season elsewhere.
Bentley announced his choice on social media Monday, thanking teammates, coaches and fans for their support during his time as a starter the past 3½ years. The quarterback said he believed it was in his best interest to “transfer to play my final year of eligibility.”
Bentley will graduate on Dec. 16, meaning he could play immediately at his new school.
He was a senior starter when he broke his foot on the final play of South Carolina’s 24-20 loss to North Carolina in August. He needed surgery and has not played since.
N.C. State: Defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable was fired after a four-win season. The school announced the move Monday, two days after the Wolfpack closed the season with a 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina. Huxtable had been defensive coordinator and linebackers coach since head coach Dave Doeren‘s arrival before the 2013 season, though the team added Tony Gibson as a co-defensive coordinator last season while switching to a 3-3-5 alignment.
N.C. State allowed 30.1 points and 398.9 yards.
Meanwhile, quarterback Matthew McKay said he has entered his name in the transfer portal. The redshirt sophomore started the first five games before being replaced by Bailey Hockman, who was later replaced by Devin Leary as the Wolfpack struggled to find consistency at the position.
Northwestern: The Wildcats parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.
Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.
Auburn: The Southeastern Conference fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the field celebrating an Iron Bowl victory. It’s the school’s fourth violation of the league’s policy prohibiting fan access to the field or court. The SEC announced the fine Monday, two days after fans almost covered the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium following the 11th-ranked Tigers’ 48-45 win over No. 9 Alabama.
North Texas: Coach Seth Littrell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators after the Mean Green, a preseason favorite in Conference USA, ended the season with a 4-8 record and a three-game skid. Defensive coordinator Troy Reffett had come to North Texas with Littrell four years ago. Offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder was with the Mean Green for only one season after coming from FCS team Eastern Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.