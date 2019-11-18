TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had surgery on his right hip.
Alabama’s team surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, said Monday the procedure in Houston was successful. Cain described Tagovailoa’s prognosis as “excellent” and reiterated that he is expected to make a full recovery.
He said Tagovailoa will return to Tuscaloosa “in the next several days” to begin the rehab process.
The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s star, a potential high pick in April’s NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
Defensive lapses concern LSU’s Orgeron
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he’s taking a hard look in the mirror after the No. 1 Tigers’ defense gave up a season-high 614 yards — not to mention, 37 points— in their most recent victory at Mississippi.
“The first thing I do is look at myself because I coach the defensive linemen,” Orgeron said Monday. “What did we show them at practice last week; what did we not show them?”
Right after Saturday night’s victory, Orgeron had made a point of not being too critical of the Tigers’ defense.
After all, his offense had 714 yards — second most in school history — and 48 points, this coming in a Southeastern Conference road game against an old rival with the Tigers’ No. 1 ranking on the line.
But on Monday, Orgeron’s message was more urgent, especially if the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 SEC), who host Arkansas on Saturday, want to contend for a national title. Still, he deflected some blame away from the players.
“I look at how as coaches what we can do to get better. I think yesterday we spent three hours looking at four plays,” Orgeron said. “We give them the right things to do at the right time, and then it’s obviously up to them.”
It was the fourth time this season the Tigers had given up at least 450 yards and 37 points.
Elsewhere
Georgia: Coach Kirby Smart apologized Monday for using an expletive after his team’s victory over Auburn, which sent the No. 4 Bulldogs to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row.
Smart began his weekly news conference by saying he was disappointed in himself for his choice of words in the wake of a victory over the Tigers.
The comment came when Smart was asked by a reporter what he told his players after they clinched another SEC East title. He replied, “I told them, ‘How ‘bout them [expletive] Dogs,’ that’s what I told them.”
“I would like to apologize for something I said after the game Saturday night,” Smart said. “That’s not indicative of who I want to be or what I stand for, and you know you messed up when you get home to your wife and ... you won the game, but she’s more upset at something you said.”
BYU: The contract of coach Kalani Sitake was extended through the 2023 season.
The school said the extension adds three years to the original deal Sitake signed after taking over the program in 2015.
Sitake is 26-23 overall in his fourth season with the Cougars and has led BYU to three bowl games. The Cougars accepted an invitation to this year’s Hawaii Bowl on Saturday.
AAC: The American Athletic Conference approved an 11-team schedule for the 2020 and 2021 seasons that includes eight games per year and each school facing every other member at least once. The conference recently gained NCAA approval to scrap its divisions after Connecticut leaves the league following this season to join the Big East and to still hold a championship game. The conference said how the finalists will be determined has not been decided.
