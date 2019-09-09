CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina said Monday that starting cornerback Patrice Rene will miss the rest of the season with a torn knee ligament.
Coach Mack Brown also said Monday that starting center Nick Polino is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury but hopes he can return by the end of the season.
Brown said Rene tore his right anterior cruciate ligament. Both he and Polino left the Tar Heels’ victory over Miami on Saturday night early.
Sophomore Brian Anderson, Polino’s backup, was listed as the starter at center with freshman Ty Murray as his backup. Greg Ross was elevated to the first string at cornerback with freshman Storm Duck backing him up.
The Tar Heels (2-0) visit Wake Forest (2-0) on Friday night.
Ole Miss defender to undergo ankle surgery
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi linebacker MoMo Sanogo is expected to miss about 2½ months after injuring an ankle Saturday in a 31-17 victory over Arkansas.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said Sanogo will undergo surgery Tuesday and is likely out for “roughly 10 weeks.”
Sanogo, a junior, recorded four tackles in the Rebels’ first two games. He made 112 tackles last season to tie for fifth place among all Southeastern Conference players.
Wideout, CB likely will be out for Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 9 Florida likely will be without two of its best players to open SEC play Saturday.
Coach Dan Mullen said receiver Kadarius Toney will miss “a couple of weeks” because of a left shoulder injury and cornerback C.J. Henderson is doubtful to play at Kentucky because of a sprained left ankle. Mullen added that he won’t put Henderson on the field “unless he’s 100% healthy.”
The two starters — both wear No. 1 because of their playmaking ability — were injured during a 45-0 victory over Tennessee-Martin. They should be back for the meat of Florida’s schedule in October.
Purdue QB found to have concussion
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm may need to use his backup plan Saturday against TCU.
Brohm said starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar has been diagnosed with a concussion. Sindelar went to the team’s medical tent Saturday after the Boilermakers’ final offensive play, his 7-yard run on third-and-14 during a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt.
“I think it was a concussion, a slight concussion that we’ll monitor and see how he passes all the tests and go through the proper protocol,” Brohm said Monday.
Sindelar has played through pain. He tore the a ligament in his left knee in a 2017 game against Northwestern. Sindelar finished the game, led the Boilermakers to wins each of the next two weeks to become bowl-eligible and then was selected the Foster Farms Bowl offensive MVP in a victory over Arizona.
After having offseason surgery, Sindelar beat out David Blough for the starting job last year but made only one start and appeared in only two games because of lingering soreness in the knee.
