TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Now the questions will be about where he’ll be drafted, not if he would turn pro.
Tagovailoa is recovering from right hip surgery in November following an injury on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State that ended projections of the start quarterback being the potential No. 1 overall pick. The serious injury has made his draft status less clear though Alabama’s team surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, has said Tagovailoa’s prognosis is “excellent” and predicts a full recovery.
Tagovailoa said during a news conference that he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play next season, but said it’s hard to predict how high he’ll be drafted.
“It’s a unique situation, for sure,” Tagovailoa said with his parents and little brother, Taulia, watching from the front row. “A lot of the guys, the general managers, the owners, that I’ve talked to kind of said the same thing. They kind of look at this injury like a knee injury almost, although it’s not. In a way that, OK, are we going to take a chance on this guy or will he be able to possibly do a pro day before the draft and what-not?
“Really, the biggest thing they want to do is just see that we can move and we can just be back to how we were playing prior to the injury.”
This year’s draft class of quarterbacks includes LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. If Tagovailoa had returned to Alabama and looked like his old self, there was still no guarantee he would be the top pick in a 2021 draft that will likely include Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, helped Alabama navigate the transition into one of the nation’s top passing offenses. In less than two seasons as starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 career touchdown passes and ranks third with 7,442 passing yards.
In other draft declarations, Wisconsin is losing its top running back and now its top wide receiver to the NFL.
Quintez Cephus said he will skip his senior season to enter the draft.
The announcement came three days after record-setting junior tailback Jonathan Taylor announced his decision to enter the draft.
The 6-foot-1, 207-pound Cephus led Wisconsin in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and touchdown receptions (seven) in 2019.
Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said he’s bypassing his senior season to enter the draft.
Gay recorded 48 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in 2018. He played only five games this season and had 28 tackles, 3½ tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries and one interception.
Elsewhere
Boston College: New Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley hired Frank Cignetti Jr. as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Cignetti has spent 11 years coaching in the NFL, with the Rams, Giants, Packers, 49ers, Saints and Chiefs. He also has coached 19 years in college at North Carolina, California, Pitt, Rutgers, Fresno State and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Montana Tech: Coach Chuck Morrell resigned to pursue another coaching opportunity, Tech’s athletics director Matt Stephan said.
Incoming Fresno State coach Kalen DeBoer hired Morrell as a defensive assistant.
Morrell’s teams posted a 52-44 record in nine seasons and won three Frontier Conference titles, including back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016.
Stephan named assistant coach and offensive coordinator Kyle Samson interim head coach.
