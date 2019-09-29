Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the first time this season, replacing preseason No. 1 Clemson after the Tigers had a close call.
Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes Sunday from the media panel as the Tigers’ 1-point victory at North Carolina gave the AP Top 25 the first shake-up at the top this season. Clemson slipped to No. 2 and received 18 first-place votes.
The last time a No. 1 team won and dropped was Ohio State on Nov. 7, 2015, after the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 28-14 at home. The No. 1 team has won and dropped in the rankings 90 times since the AP poll started in 1936, including four times when there was a tie for No. 1.
No. 3 Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State moved up to No. 4 and received seven first-place votes. LSU was No. 5 and Oklahoma sixth. No. 7 Auburn received three first-place votes.
Virginia (4-1) dropped five spots to No. 23 after losing to Notre Dame.
Rutgers fires Ash
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Chris Ash’s tenure as Rutgers coach is finished after three-plus seasons that resulted in only three Big Ten victories.
Athletics director Pat Hobbs said Sunday that Ash had been fired four games into his fourth season, with the Scarlet Knights showing little progress. Rutgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights went 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017, losing 14 straight to conference foes and 16 in a row to Power Five teams.
Ash, 45, posted an 8-32 record, including a 3-26 mark in the conference Rutgers joined in 2014, two years before Ash was hired.
Hobbs also announced offensive coordinator John McNulty has been fired and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Late Saturday
No. 5 Ohio State 48, Nebraska 7: Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was intercepted on three of the Cornhuskers’ first four series, and the Buckeyes turned in their most impressive performance of the season in a Big Ten road victory.
Ohio State (5-0, 2-0) scored on its first six possessions and led 38-0 after a dizzying first half. By the time Nebraska (3-2, 1-1) finally scored, the Buckeyes had rolled off 124 straight points since trailing Miami (Ohio) 5-0 last week.
No. 7 Auburn 56, Mississippi State 23: Seth Williams had eight receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns, JaTarvious Whitlow ran for three scores and Bo Nix had his best game in an Auburn uniform in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference home victory over Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1).
Auburn (5-0, 2-0) scored three touchdowns on its first eight plays from scrimmage.
Oklahoma State 26, No. 24 Kansas State 13: Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down Kansas State’s rushing attack in a weather-delayed Big 12 home victory.
Hubbard carried just three times in the first quarter for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who built a 13-0 lead when the game was halted more than an hour in the second quarter because of lightning. But the breakout star finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in a dominant performance.
Skylar Thompson was 11 of 23 for 118 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1).
Florida State 31, N.C. State 13: Alex Hornibrook, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, made his first start at Florida State and threw for a career-high 316 yards, tossing three touchdown passes in the Seminoles’ ACC win over visiting N.C. State (3-2, 0-1).
Hornibrook was often pressured and was sacked eight times. But he completed 29 of 40 passes and had two touchdown passes to Tamorrion Terry and another to Ontaria Wilson for FSU (3-2, 2-1).
