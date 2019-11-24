TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels’ big night on a prime time national stage helped Arizona State stun No. 6 Oregon 31-28 Saturday night, giving the Sun Devils their biggest victory of the season.
Daniels, a true freshman, completed 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Arizona State intercepted two of Justin Herbert’s passes in the fourth quarter.
Arizona State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) ended Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes and its nine-game winning streak.
Oregon (9-2, 7-1) has clinched the Pac-12 North title and a place in the conference final. But the Ducks’ best-case scenario is likely the Rose Bowl.
No. 7 Utah 35, Arizona 7: Zack Moss ran for a season-high 203 yards to power Utah (10-1, 7-1, No. 7 CFP) to a road win over Arizona (4-7, 2-6), leaving the Utes as the Pac-12’s last hope for a College Football Playoff spot.
Utah has won seven straight games with a defense that has held opponents to 7 points or fewer for the fifth time in six games.
No. 1 LSU 56, Arkansas 20: Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns, Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 188 yards and three TDs and LSU (11-0, 7-0) remained unbeaten with a Southeastern Conference win over visiting Arkansas (2-9, 0-7).
No. 8 Oklahoma 28, TCU 24: Quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more, and Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1, No. 9 CFP) held off visiting TCU (5-6, 3-5) to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game.
No. 17 Cincinnati 15, Temple 13: Michael Warren II ran 13 yards for a touchdown, Coby Bryant went 98 yards with a blocked extra point attempt and Cincinnati held on for a home victory over Temple (7-4, 4-3) that clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Bearcats (10-1, 7-0) secured the AAC East title and remained the only unbeaten team in league play. They would host the title game if they win next week at No. 18 Memphis (10-1, 6-1), which shares the AAC West lead.
No. 20 Boise State 56, Utah State 21: George Holani rushed for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns, powering the Broncos to a Mountain West road victory over Utah State (6-5, 5-2).
Boise State (10-1, 7-0) clinched a share of first place in the Mountain Division and a berth in its third consecutive conference title game.
Wake Forest 39, Duke 27: Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba set an NCAA record while booting four field goals in the Demon Deacons’ ACC home victory over Duke.
The sophomore improved his field goal streak to 32 with kicks of 38, 34, 44 and 25 yards — breaking the former record with the 44-yarder in the third quarter — for the Demon Deacons (8-3, 4-3). Chuck Nelson of Washington had held the record with 30 in the 1981-82 seasons.
Sciba hasn’t missed a kick, and he’s made all 91 career extra point attempts, in Wake’s last 20 games.
The Blue Devils (4-7, 2-5) dropped their fifth straight game.
Florida International 30, Miami 24: James Morgan threw a pair of touchdown passes, and Florida International (6-5), a 20-point underdog, pulled off the most significant win in its program’s history by stunning Miami (6-5) at Marlins Park.
FIU kicker Jose Borregales connected on three field goals — two of them from 50 yards or more.
No. 2 Ohio State
picks up poll support
No. 2 Ohio State gained some ground on No. 1 LSU in The Associated Press poll and Oregon dropped out of the top 10 after being upset by Arizona State.
The Tigers remained No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the AP Top 25, receiving 50 first-places votes. The Buckeyes got nine first-place votes, up from five last week. No. 3 Clemson received three first-place votes. No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama also held their spots.
Oregon dropped eight spots to No. 14. That allowed Utah to move up a spot to No. 6 and Oklahoma to No. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.