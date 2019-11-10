Arkansas fired coach Chad Morris on Sunday after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories over nearly two terrible seasons.
Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 at home to a Western Kentucky team quarterbacked by former Razorback Ty Storey. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.
Morris is the second Power Five coach to be fired after last than two seasons on the job in eight days. Florida State fired Willie Taggart after 21 games last Sunday.
Morris was hired from SMU in December 2017 after Arkansas fired Bret Bielema. SMU went 14-22 in Morris’ three seasons in Dallas. Before that, Morris was offensive coordinator at Clemson.
LSU tops rankings; Gophers rise to No. 7
LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years.
After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4.
Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday’s other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9.
No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.
Late Saturday
No. 4 Clemson 55, N.C. State 10: Trevor Lawrence threw for two scores and ran for another in a dominating first quarter, helping visiting Clemson (10-0, 7-0, No. 5 CFP) beat N.C. State (4-5, 1-4) to clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division title.
Since surviving a 21-20 scare at unranked North Carolina in September, the Tigers have won five straight by 31 or more points.
Clemson scored touchdowns on all four first-quarter drives, two coming after turnovers.
No. 6 Georgia 27, Missouri 0: Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes to George Pickens and Georgia posted its third shutout, dominating a Missouri offense missing two of its biggest playmakers in a Southeasteren Conference home victory.
Georgia (8-1, 5-1, No. 6 CFP) moved closer to its third straight berth in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs can clinch the SEC East by beating No. 12 Auburn next week.
Missouri (5-4, 2-3) fell to 0-4 in road games with its third straight loss.
No. 9 Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell saw an opportunity to seize a win that would boost the Cyclones’ chances of reaching the Big 12 title game, so he put everything on quarterback Brock Purdy.
His gamble failed. Parnell Motley intercepted Purdy’s 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and Oklahoma held off visiting Iowa State in a Big 12 game.
Campbell went for the victory on the 2-point try after Charlie Kolar caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to pull the Cyclones — down 42-21 in the second half — within 1. Campbell said he didn’t regret going for 2 because Purdy already had passed for 282 yards and five TDs and rushed for 55 yards and another score.
Jalen Hurts passed for 273 yards and three TDs and ran for 68 yards and two more scores for the Sooners (8-1, 5-1, No. 9 CFP).
Breece Hall rushed for 110 yards for the Cyclones (5-4, 3-3).
No. 15 Notre Dame 38, Duke 7: Ian Book rushed for a career-best 139 yards and threw four touchdown passes and the Fighting Irish (7-2) routed Duke (4-5) in Durham, N.C.
Book finished 18 of 32 for 181 yards passing, Chris Finke caught touchdown passes of 18 and 6 yards, and Chase Claypool and George Takacs also had short scoring catches.
No. 21 Boise State 20, Wyoming 17: With Boise State (8-1, 4-0) clinging to a 3-point lead in overtime against Wyoming, Broncos linebacker Riley Whimpey had a chance to seal the game with an interception in the end zone.
But, he dropped the ball.
Two plays later on third down, Whimpey blitzed and stuffed Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay in the backfield, forcing a 37-yard field goal attempt that fell short — a game-ending miss.
It was that kind of night for the Broncos, who rallied and escaped with Mountain West overtime victory over the visiting Cowboys (6-3, 3-2).
Nevada 17, No. 24 San Diego State 13: The Nevada Wolf Pack didn’t flinch against San Diego State and came away with an impressive Mountain West road victory.
Wide receiver Elijah Cooks threw a 50-yard pass on a trick play to set up Devonte Lee’s go-ahead, 1-yard run with 10:31 to go and the Wolf Pack (-4, 3-3) beat the Aztecs (7-2, 4-2).
The Wolf Pack surprised the Aztecs’ defense with a reverse, with running back Toa Taua flipping the ball to Cooks, who stopped and threw a strike to Brendan O’Leary-Orange at the SDSU 5. Three plays later, Lee burst into the end zone for a 17-10 lead.
BYU 31, Liberty 24: Baylor Romney completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns and BYU (5-40 beat visiting Liberty (6-4).
Micah Simon had seven receptions for 91 yards and a score and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Matt Bushman and Sione Finau had 10 carries for 69 yards for BYU.
Stephen Calvert completed 27 of 45 for 303 yards and three TDs and Antonio Gandy-Golden had 10 receptions for 162 yards and a score for the Flames.
