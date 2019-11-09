FORT WORTH, Texas — Denzel Mims made a leaping 4-yard touchdown catch in the third overtime for Baylor, capping another comeback win for the No. 11 Bears and keeping them undefeated with a 29-23 Big 12 win over TCU on Saturday.
Charlie Brewer also threw a 20-yard TD pass to Mims on fourth down in the second overtime to extend the game. Brewer had a 3-yard TD run in the first overtime.
The Bears (9-0, 6-0) finally had the win on Grayland Arnold’s game-ending interception of Max Duggan’s fourth-down pass in the end zone. That came six plays, and a face mask penalty that put the ball at the 1, after Duggan’s scramble and spinning move along the sideline on what was initially ruled a 20-yard touchdown before replay review showed he stepped out at the 3.
The Bears have won 11 in a row since losing to TCU (4-5, 2-4) last November.
No. 16 Wisconsin 24, No. 18 Iowa 22: Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 250 yards and Danny Davis ran for a touchdown and caught another as Wisconsin outlasted visiting Iowa (6-3, 3-3) in a Big Ten game.
Taylor became the first running back this season to rush for more than 100 yards against Iowa as Wisconsin (7-2, 4-2) held on to the Heartland Trophy, given each year to the winner of this game. Wisconsin has beaten Iowa four straight times.
No. 3 Ohio State 73, Maryland 14: Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the first half, and hio State hardly missed suspended defensive star Chase Young in a Big Ten romp over visiting Maryland.
A team that gave the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0, CFP No. 1) headaches last season was no trouble this time, even without the fierce pass rushing of Young. The preseason All-American was suspended Friday while Ohio State investigates a possible NCAA violation involving a loan.
No. 10 Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0: Kyle Trask threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns, and the Gators (8-2, 5-2) overcame a lackluster start to thump Vanderbilt (2-17, 1-5) in a SEC game in Gainesville, Fla. Trask completed 25 of 37 passes and ran for a score before giving way to Emory Jones.
No. 17 Cincinnati 48, Connecticut 3: Desmond Ridder threw for a pair of touchdowns and Michael Warren II ran for two more during a dominant opening half, and Cincinnati remained the only unbeaten team in American Athletic play by routing visiting Connecticut.
The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0) retained the inside track for the conference title.
UConn (2-8, 0-6) has dropped 24 of its past 25 against FBS teams.
Texas 27, No. 20 Kansas State 24: Cameron Dicker kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired, sending Texas to a home victory over Kansas State as the Longhorns maintained their hopes of returning to the Big 12 title game.
The victory over the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) made the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) bowl-eligible and kept them in the hunt for a berth in the league final with three games left.
No. 23 SMU 59, East Carolina 51: Shane Buechele threw five touchdown passes, Xavier Jones broke one of Eric Dickerson’s school records and SMU outlasted East Carolina in an American Athletic game in Dallas.
The Mustangs (9-1, 5-1) played from ahead and kept it that way in a second straight game with more than 1,000 combined yards.
Kylen Granson caught three touchdowns, including a 31-yarder on fourth-and-20 with SMU leading 45-44 midway through the fourth quarter. Granson had 138 yards on seven receptions, while James Proche finished with 14 catches for 167 yards.
Buechele threw for 414 yards as the Mustangs finished with 636 total yards to 644 for the Pirates (3-7, 0-6).
Jones, who ran for 157 yards, had three rushing touchdowns for the third time this season.
ACC
Miami 52, Louisville 27: Jarren Williams set a school record with six touchdown passes, Dee Wiggins and Mike Harley catching two apiece, and Miami (6-4, 4-3) clinched bowl eligibility with a home win over Louisville.
Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham threw for two scores and ran for another. Hassan Hall had a 58-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals (5-4, 3-3).
Florida State 38, Boston College 31: D.J. Matthews caught a short pass, faked out three defenders and dove for the pylon to finish a 60-yard touchdown reception with 1:48 left, giving Florida State (5-5, 4-4) a road victory over Boston College (5-5, 3-4). AJ Dillon ran for 165 yards on 40 carries for the Eagles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.