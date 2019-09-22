ATHENS, Ga. — On a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, No. 3 Georgia held on for a gutsy win that might have ramifications for the College Football Playoff.
For No. 7 Notre Dame, it was another big-game loss but a performance that should bring more respect.
Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs survived for a 23-17 victory that was much tougher than many expected.
“That’s what college football is all about, man,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I hate that somebody had to lose that game. I’ve got a lot of respect for the way they played, and all the negative things they’ve heard, and to come out and play the way they did. They played really physical as a team, and so did we. We persevered.”
The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson snatched away a deflected pass by Ian Book for an interception deep in Notre Dame territory.
The Fromm-to-Cager combination helped push Georgia to a 23-10 lead before the Irish (2-1) made a game of it at the end.
Book’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool cut the deficit with 3:12 remaining, the Notre Dame defense held, and Book got the ball back at his 48 after a poor punt with just under 2 minutes to go.
The Irish got as far as the Georgia 38. The series ended with Book zig-zagging on a desperate scramble before hurling up a long pass that fell incomplete, denying Notre Dame the signature win over a top opponent.
“This stings a little bit,” defensive lineman Khalid Kareem said. “But our morale is still high.”
Notre Dame returns home Saturday to host No. 18 Virginia.
No. 12 Texas 36, Oklahoma State 30: Sam Ehlinger passed for four touchdowns for the third time this season, and the Longhorns’ defense held Oklahoma State’s big playmakers in check for most of the game to slug out a tough home victory to open the Big 12 schedule.
Texas (3-1, 1-0) ended a four-game losing streak to the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1) and ended a five-game skid in the series in games played in Austin dating to 2010.
UCLA 67, No. 19 Washington State 63: Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as UCLA overcame a 32-point second-half deficit to claim a wild road victory over the Cougars in a Pac-12 game.
The Bruins overcame a record nine TD passes by Washington State’s Anthony Gordon.
After Felton’s TD, Gordon was sacked and fumbled — the team’s sixth turnover of the game — on the next possession with about a minute remaining and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.
Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12).
Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1).
Colorado 34, No. 24 Arizona State 31: Steven Montez threw for 337 yards and had three touchdown passes to Tony Brown, and Colorado (3-1, 1-0) beat a ranked road opponent team for the first time in 17 years with a Pac-12 road win over Arizona State (3-1, 0-1). Montez completed 23 of 30 passes.
No. 1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw touchdown passes in little over a quarter while reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne had his first scoring run of the season in Clemson’s home win over Charlotte (2-2), the 19th straight victory for the Tigers (4-0).
U.Va. rises to No. 18
Virginia (4-0) moved up three spots in The Associated Press poll to No. 18 after overcoming Old Dominion 28-17 on Saturday.
Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost.
The top of the Top 25 remained mostly unchanged, with Clemson staying No. 1, followed by three Southeastern Conference teams: No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5.
Clemson received 55 first-place votes from the media panel. Alabama had six and Georgia received one.
Auburn moved up a spot to No. 7 after beating Texas A&M, and Wisconsin jumped five spots to No. 8 after defeating Michigan. Florida remained No. 9 and Notre Dame slipped three spots to No. 10 after losing at Georgia.
