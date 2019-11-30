COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Clemson to its 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season with a 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina on Saturday.
Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break Atlantic Coast Conference marks for career touchdowns (57) and rushing scores (53) as the Tigers dominated throughout on the way to a sixth straight win over South Carolina (4-8).
Lawrence had touchdown throws of 10 and 65 yards to Tee Higgins and of 16 yards to Justyn Ross. He completed 25 of 35 throws — tying an ACC single-game mark with 18 straight at one point — before coming out in the fourth quarter.
Lawrence also had 66 yards rushing to lead Clemson (No. 3 CFP), which will attempt to become the first program to win five straight league championship games when it meets Virginia next week in Charlotte, N.C.
No. 4 Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7: Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and Georgia cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a home romp over Georgia Tech — the Bulldogs’ biggest win ever over their state rival.
The Bulldogs (11-1) were 28-point favorites over the Yellow Jackets (3-9) and this one was never in doubt.
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30: Trill Williams stole the ball from Wake Forest receiver Kendall Hinton and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown in overtime, and Syracuse (5-7, 2-6) beat visiting Wake Forest (8-4, 4-4).
Andre Szymt had given the Orange the lead in extra time with a 40-yard field goal and Williams sealed the victory when he wrestled the ball away from Hinton inside the 5 and raced down the left side untouched.
Szmyt’s 49-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the fourth broke a 27-all tie, but Nick Sciba connected for Wake Forest from 43 yards out with four seconds left to force overtime.
Duke 27, Miami 17: Quentin Harris ran for one touchdown and threw for another, and Duke’s defense had nine sacks in a home victory over Miami, snapping its five-game losing streak.
Deon Jackson ran 2 yards for the go-ahead TD one possession before Harris threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Jalon Calhoun, helping the Blue Devils (5-7, 3-5) win a game played in a downpour.
Harris, who had an early 24-yard scoring run, was 10 of 24 for 156 yards and rushed for 49 yards for Duke.
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13: Lynn Bowden rushed for career highs of 284 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kentucky’s school-record 517-yard ground performance that blew out rival Louisville (7-5) in the Governor’s Cup showdown in Lexington, Ky.
Bowden broke the game open with TD runs of 60 and 46 yards in the third quarter for a 31-13 lead. The junior also had a 32-yard run in the fourth along with a 6-yarder in the second as Kentucky (7-5) surpassed 400 yards rushing for the third consecutive game.
Bowden’s yardage total was 15 short of Moe Williams’ single-game mark of 299 against South Carolina in September 1995.
Top 25
No. 11 Baylor 61, Kansas 6: JaMycal Hasty rushed for three touchdowns and No. 11 Baylor forced six turnovers in a Big 12 road victory over Kansas (3-9, 1-8). Charlie Brewer threw for 182 yards and a touchdown as Baylor (11-1, 8-1, No. 9 CFP) equaled the school record for wins in Matt Rhule’s third season as coach.
No. 12 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6: Journey Brown ran for 103 yards with three touchdowns and Penn State pulled away from visiting Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) in a Big Ten game.
Will Levis played quarterback for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2, No. 10 CFP) in place of injured started Sean Clifford and added 108 rushing yards on 17 carries and a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson in the fourth quarter.
No. 14 Oregon 24, Oregon State 10: Justin Herbert threw for 174 yards and a touchdown in his final game at Autzen Stadium and Oregon held off Oregon State (5-7, 4-5) in the 123rd Civil War rivalry game in Eugene.
Oregon (10-2, 8-1 Pac-12) wrapped up the regular season with a perfect record at home for the eighth time.
The Ducks reached 10 wins overall for the first time since 2014.
Trailing 17-3 at the start of the fourth quarter, Oregon State closed the gap on Jermar Jefferson’s 19-yard touchdown run with 11:03 left.
Herbert appeared to hit Jaylon Redd with an 8-yard touchdown pass but a review determined Redd fumbled before scoring, giving the ball to the Beavers. Oregon State’s drive fizzled on a fourth-and-5 attempt, turning the ball over on downs to set up Cyrus Habibi-Likio’s 20-yard touchdown run with 1:15 left.
No. 15 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24: Ian Book threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and visiting Notre Dame reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford (4-8).
Book threw two touchdown passes to Chase Claypool and also connected with Tony Jones Jr. and Tommy Tremble to help the Fighting Irish (10-2) snap a five-game losing streak at Stanford Stadium.
State
Liberty 49, New Mexico State 28: Frankie Hickson made it a senior day to remember for Liberty, rushing for a career-high 196 yards and a career-best four touchdowns to power the Flames to a home victory over New Mexico State (2-10).
Hickson’s effort vaulted him past Chip Smith (1974-76) and Lawrence Worthington (1994-96) and into fourth place on Liberty’s all-time rushing list with 2,787 yards.
Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert completed 16 of 29 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, breaking his own school passing record set in 2017 by 29 yards with 3,392. He has thrown 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions as the Flames (7-5) qualified for an FBS bowl game in their first season of eligibility.
