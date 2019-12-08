Defending national champions. Undefeated and owners of a 28-game winning streak. The Clemson Tigers are a heck of a No. 3 seed.
Clemson will play second-seeded Ohio State in prime time Dec. 28 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., looking to make it three national championship in four seasons.
“We’re just excited to be in it,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who has spent much of the last month playing up how his team was being disrespected by being relegated to No. 3 after starting the season No. 1 in the polls.
The other semifinal matches No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma.
The selection committee revealed the pairings Sunday and the final four surprised no one. The only mystery involved which team would be the top seed, and the 13-member committee went with Southeastern Conference champion LSU. The Tigers (13-0) will face the Big 12 champion Sooners (12-1) in the Peach Bowl, four hours before the Fiesta Bowl kicks off.
“Anytime, anywhere, anybody, we ready to play,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.
Clemson opened as a 2-point favorite against the Buckeyes. LSU was an 11½-point favorite against the Sooners.
LSU used a convincing victory against Georgia on Saturday to move up. Ohio State (13-0) had been atop the committee’s rankings last week, but the Buckeyes slipped to No. 2 after coming from behind against Wisconsin to win the Big Ten title.
The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans. The No. 1 seed has yet to win the CFP in five years.
The Tigers and Buckeyes flip-flopped at No. 1 a couple of times throughout the committee’s six weeks of ranking teams and chairman Rob Mullens said the debate was similar each week.
“These teams were extremely close,” said Mullens, the Oregon athletics director. “The key element the last two weeks was we saw an LSU defense healthy and playing better.”
The rest of the New Year’s Six bowls were:
- Oregon vs. Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.
- Georgia vs. Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.
- Florida vs. Virginia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
- Memphis vs. Penn State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28.
The final four fell into place thanks to the favorites winning their conference championship games and Utah losing the Pac-12 title game to Oregon. The Utes had been No. 5. That left three undefeated Power Five champions, a fourth with one loss and nobody else with a legitimate case to claim a spot.
No. 8 Baylor and No. 5 Georgia will attempt to bounce back from losses in their respective conference title games in the Sugar Bowl.
Both teams watched their hopes for reaching the College Football Playoff end Saturday. Baylor (11-2) fell 30-23 in overtime to Oklahoma in the Big 12 final, while Georgia (11-2) lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 37-10 to LSU.
No. 7 Oregon (11-2) will face No. 11 Wisconsin (10-3) in the 106th Rose Bowl as regular New Year’s Day visitors to Pasadena, Calif. Wisconsin is in the Rose Bowl for the fourth time in 10 seasons, albeit the first in seven years, while Oregon has earned its fourth berth in 11 seasons.
This game also is a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl. Oregon beat Wisconsin 45-38 in one of the highest-scoring editions of the game.
Memphis will go to the Cotton Bowl to represent the Group of Five teams after winning the American Athletic Conference title.
The Tigers (12-1) will play Penn State (10-2) at AT&T Stadium, the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. After the best four-year stretch in Tigers history, they are playing in their first New Year’s Six game. Their coach, Mike Norvell, is leaving for Florida State, but he has indicated that he wants to coach Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
Penn State is going to its fourth Cotton Bowl, but its first in 45 years. The Nittany Lions’ last Cotton Bowl was a 41-20 win over Baylor on New Year’s Day 1975.
The Nittany Lions have made it to a bowl in all six seasons under coach James Franklin, who just reached an agreement on a new six-year contract. This will be Penn State’s 50th bowl overall.
Memphis is in a bowl for the sixth year in a row, and 12th in school history.
Meanwhile, Liberty will make its first bowl appearance.
Liberty completed its two-year Football Bowl Subdivision reclassification process over the summer and qualified for a bowl in its first year of eligibility under first-year coach Hugh Freeze. The Flames (7-5) will play Georgia Southern (7-5) in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21.
Freeze took over the Liberty job last December after being out of college football for two seasons. He resigned from Mississippi in July 2017 for unbecoming personal conduct and NCAA rules violations.
LSU heading to postseason play atop AP rankings
LSU finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma.
The Tigers will head into postseason having been atop the AP poll for the last seven weeks. The Tigers received 47 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes had 12 first-place votes and Clemson received three. The Sooners moved up two spots in Sunday’s rankings after winning the Big 12 championship.
Georgia slipped a spot to No. 5 after losing the Southeastern Conference title game to LSU and Florida was No. 6. Oregon jumped six spots to No. 7 after winning the Pac-12 championship.
The only team to fall out of the rankings was Virginia, which was blown out by Clemson in the ACC championship game. Oklahoma State moved back into the rankings at No. 25.
Late Saturday
Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21: Quarterback Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes and the Buckeyes’ defense pitched a second-half shutout and beat Wisconsin to help Ohio State claim an unprecedented third straight outright Big Ten championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.