TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State on Sunday fired Willie Taggart, the move coming a day after the Seminoles lost to rival Miami and with the team in danger of missing a bowl for the second consecutive season.
Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State, which won the national title in 2013 and has been in a freefall for the last three seasons. The Seminoles have not been ranked this season, have played sloppily and undisciplined under Taggart, and attendance figures have plummeted.
“We had no choice but to make a change,” Florida State President John Thrasher said Sunday.
The school said longtime Florida State assistant Odell Haggins has been asked to take over as interim coach for the remaining three games. Haggins was 2-0 as the interim in 2017, after Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M late in the 2017 season.
Florida State (4-5) plays at Boston College on Saturday, and likely needs to win that game to have any chance of becoming bowl eligible. The Seminoles end their regular season against Florida, a game in which they will be decided underdogs, and play Alabama State in between.
Taggart is 56-62 as a head coach, but went only 16-20 at Western Kentucky, 24-25 at South Florida, 7-5 in his lone season at Oregon and then lost 12 of his 21 games at Florida State.
Navy enters AP rankings at No. 25
Navy moved into The Associated Press poll at No. 25, giving the American Athletic Conference four ranked teams, more than all but the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference.
With nine ranked teams off this weekend, including four of the top five, there was little movement throughout the AP Top 25. LSU is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday will play the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011.
Navy joins fellow AAC members No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 19 Memphis and No. 23 SMU in the Top 25. Four ranked teams matches a high for the 7-year-old American, which was born from the collapse of the Big East.
Ohio State is No. 3 as the margin among the top three teams widened a bit after last week’s historically close vote. The first-place vote distribution stayed the same. The Tigers received 1,479 points and 17 first-place votes, Alabama had 1,472 points and 21 first places, and Ohio State got 1,467 points and 17 firsts. No. 4 Clemson received the other seven first-place votes and Penn State remained No. 5.
Georgia jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Florida in the weekend’s biggest game. The Gators slipped four spots to No. 10.
Late Saturday
No. 7 Oregon 56, Southern California 24: Justin Herbert passed for 225 yards and threw three touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson in the second half, and Oregon (8-1, 6-0) recovered from a slow start to cruise to its eighth consecutive victory, a Pac-12 road win over Southern California (5-4, 4-2).
No. 11 Auburn 20, Mississippi 14: Bo Nix passed for a career-high 340 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run and the Tigers (7-2, 4-2) withstood Mississippi’s final drive to escape with a Southeastern Conference home win over the Rebels (3-6, 2-4).
No. 17 Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43: Cincinnati rallied from a double-figures deficit in the final minutes to beat East Carolina (3-6, 0-5) in an AAC game when Sam Crosa kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired in Greenville, N.C.
Desmond Ridder threw for 161 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 146 more and led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including the winning drive in the final 1:10 for the East Division-leading Bearcats (7-1, 4-0). The 24½-point favorites trailed by 12 points with less than 9 minutes left before escaping with their sixth win in a row.
No. 21 Boise State 52, San Jose State 42: Freshman George Holani ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns and visiting Boise State (7-1, 4-0) bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating San Jose State (4-5, 1-4) in a Mountain West game.
No. 24 Memphis 54, No. 15 SMU 48: Brady White threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns, Antonio Gibson had a school-record 386 all-purpose yards with three scores and Memphis (8-1, 4-1) held off visiting SMU (8-1, 4-1) in an AAC game.
