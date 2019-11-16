AUBURN, Ala. — Jake Fromm passed for three touchdowns and No. 5 Georgia’s defense produced two late stops, clinching the Southeastern Conference Eastern Division title with a 21-14 victory over No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1, No. 4 CFP) sailed through three quarters with a 21-0 lead before Auburn (7-3, 4-3) rallied in the fourth.
Georgia held on to become the first team to win three consecutive SEC East titles since Florida won five in a row from 1992 to 1996.
Fromm completed 13 of 28 passes for just 110 yards, but had a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Blaylock and a pair of 5-yarders to Eli Wolf and Brian Herrien.
No. 23 Iowa 23, No. 7 Minnesota 19: Minnesota’s undefeated season ended in a place where the Gophers have struggled for a while.
Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for a score to help Iowa beat visiting Minnesota in a Big Ten game, handing the Gophers their first loss while hurting their playoff prospects.
The Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) struck quickly, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, then held off Minnesota’s charge in the second half for their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
The Gophers (9-1, 6-1, No. 8 CFP) haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, losing nine straight on the road in the series.
Minnesota got to 23-19 with 3:27 to play when Rodney Smith scored on a 1-yard dive. But Brock Walker’s extra point attempt missed. Iowa’s Nate Wieting then recovered the onside kick.
No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21: Justin Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes to lead Ohio State to a Big Ten road win over Rutgers (2-8, 0-7).
Favored by 51 points, the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) rolled to their 16th straight win over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins ran for two touchdowns and cornerback Shaun Wade set up two early TDs with an interception and a forced fumble.
No. 9 Penn State 34, No. 24 Indiana 27: Quarterback Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns, leading Penn State past visiting Indiana (7-3, 4-3) in a Big Ten game to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) next week plays at No. 2 Ohio State, where the top spot in the Big Ten East will be on the line.
Clifford also completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards. Journey Brown rushed 21 times for 100 yards and added a score. With Penn State ahead by a field goal with 10:45 to play, Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate 9:01 and ended when he plunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.
No. 11 Florida 23, Missouri 6: Kyle Trask threw two touchdown passes after a sluggish first half by Florida and the visiting Gators beat Missouri in an SEC game.
Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards. That was plenty of offense for Florida (9-2, 6-2), which held Missouri to 204 total yards. Linebacker Jon Greenard spent most of the day in the Tigers’ backfield, finishing with two sacks and five tackles for loss.
The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have lost four straight games.
No. 14 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10: Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns, sending Michigan to a Big Ten home romp over Michigan State for the Spartans’ fifth straight loss.
The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.
No. 15 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21: Jonathan Taylor ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Cruickshank ran back a kickoff 89 yards for a score, and visiting Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) beat Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) in a Big Ten game.
Taylor became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player since at least 2000 to run for 200 yards three times against the same team, according to Sportradar. He had 221 against the Cornhuskers last year and 249 in 2017.
The junior recorded his 11th 200-yard game, moving into a four-way tie for most in a career by an FBS player.
No. 16 Notre Dame 52, No. 21 Navy 20: Chase Claypool caught four touchdown passes to match a school record and Notre Dame (8-2) shut down Navy’s triple-option in a rout on the Midshipmen (7-2) in South Bend, Ind.
The 17th straight home victory for Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish did not sell out Notre Dame Stadium. It was the first time since 1973 Thanksgiving Day against Air Force, a string of 273 sold-out games. A crowd of 74,080, 3,542 below capacity, saw Notre Dame win for the 79th time in the 93-game series that has been played continuously since 1927.
No. 18 Memphis 45, Houston 27: Brady White threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score and visiting Memphis (9-1, 5-1) overcame a 10-point first quarter deficit to beat Houston (3-7, 1-5) in an American Athletic Conference game.
White completed 22 of 33 passes. Damonte Coxie caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Antonio Gibson had four catches for 93 yards and a score, and Calvin Austin caught five passes for 81 yards and a TD.
Iowa State 23, No. 22 Texas 21: Connor Assalley kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa State knocked off Texas in a Big 12 game in Ames, Iowa. Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs for the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3). They beat the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) for just the third time in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.
No. 25 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13: Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas in a Big 12 game in Stillwater, Okla.
Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3), who won their third straight.
Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6).
ACC
No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3: Trevor Lawrence tied his career high with four touchdowns, three to Tee Higgins, and Clemson won its 26th straight game and completed a second-straight perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season with a home victory over Wake Forest.
The Tigers (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) opened quickly and, after an uncomfortable stretch of four series with just a field goal, turned it on again right before halftime to win their 11th in a row over the Demon Deacons (7-3, 3-3).
Lawrence and Higgins connected on a 14-yard scoring pass on Clemson’s first drive and Etienne followed with a 14-yard run for a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game. The Tigers got it going again in the half’s final minute with Lawrence finding Higgins between a pair of defenders on another 14-yard scoring pass with 42 seconds left. Cornerback A.J. Terrell got an interception with 20 seconds left — the second pick thrown by Wake Forest passer Jamie Newman — and Lawrence threw a perfect strike to Higgins from 30 yards out as Clemson led 31-3 at the break.
Syracuse 49, Duke 6: Tommy DeVito threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and visiting Syracuse routed Duke (4-6, 2-4) to snap a four-game losing streak.
Andre Cisco returned an interception 48 yards for a TD to help the Orange (4-6, 1-5) earn their first win against a power-conference team. Syracuse, a 10-point underdog, pulled away by turning three second-half takeaways into touchdowns and outscored Duke 35-0 after halftime.
Florida State 49, Alabama State 12: James Blackman threw three touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn had two TD runs as Florida State defeated visiting Alabama State.
The Seminoles (6-5) are bowl-eligible under interim head coach Odell Haggins for the second time in three years.
