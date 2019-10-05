ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give No. 19 Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in a 10-3 Big Ten win Saturday.
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just 3 points off the Hawkeyes’ turnovers.
Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.
Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan’s 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31: Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while the Longhorns converted three turnovers into TDs in a Big 12 road victory over the Mountaineers.
The Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) had plenty of motivation. Ehlinger and several Texas players were upset last year after several Mountaineers flashed “horns down” signs during West Virginia’s 42-41 win in Austin, Texas.
Ehlinger finished 18 of 33 for 211 yards. He threw just his second interception of the season that West Virginia (3-2, 1-1) turned into a third-quarter field goal.
No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6: Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the Tigers defeat visiting Utah State (3-2).
Burrow, who has finished only one fourth quarter this season because of lopsided scores, has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten most LSU single-season passing records.
Burrow completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU’s second series of the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown.
Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0).
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20: Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy résumé in leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 road victory over Kansas.
Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for the Sooners (5-0, 2-0), who spotted Kansas (2-4, 0-2) a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.
No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0: Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and the Badgers coasted to a home win over Kent State (2-3).
Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers (5-0).
No. 9 Notre Dame 52, Bowling Green 0: Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work as Notre Dame rolled over Bowling Green in South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish (4-1) had their way with the Falcons, a first-time opponent from the Mid-American Conference whose campus is just 164 miles away. The winning margin matched Notre Dame’s winning difference in a 66-14 victory over New Mexico earlier this season and was Notre Dame’s first shutout since 2014.
The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing over 100 for the third time this season. Jones had 102 yards on seven carries. Notre Dame limited the Falcons (1-4) to 228 yards.
No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7: Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as Penn State routed Purdue in a Big Ten game in State College, Pa.
The Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0) were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.
Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn’t cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second quarter.
Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35: Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as Texas Tech knocked off Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) in a Big 12 game in Lubbock, Texas.
Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams’ previous 12 meetings.
Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards.
ACC
Louisville 42, Boston College 39: Blanton Creque’s 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining edged Louisville past visiting Boston College that ended a nine-game ACC losing streak.
Shortly after Aaron Boumerhi’s 45-yard field goal with 3:32 left put the Eagles ahead 39-38, the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) drove 52 yards in eight plays for Creque’s line drive that sailed through the uprights. BC (3-3, 1-2) drove to its 42 before turning the ball over on downs with 2 seconds left, sparking a celebration as Louisville emerged from the shootout with its first conference win since beating Syracuse in November 2017.
North Carolina 38, Georgia Tech 22: Sam Howell threw four touchdown passes and North Carolina (3-3, 2-1) suffered no letdown from last week’s narrow loss to the nation’s No. 1 team, snapping a three-game losing streak with a road victory over Georgia Tech (1-4, 0-2).
Howell, a freshman making his sixth career start, completed 33 of 51 passes for a career-high 376 yards as UNC piled up a season-high 587 yards of total offense and Javonte Williams ran 17 times for a career-high 138 yards and a TD.
