ARLINGTON, Texas — Bo always knows at Auburn, even a true freshman quarterback by that name.
After barely converting a fourth down with a gutsy run in the final minute, Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining as the 16th-ranked Tigers rallied for a 27-21 win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday night.
“He has some savviness to him, there’s no doubt,” coach Gus Malzahn said of the young quarterback. “When the game is on the line, you’ve got to make plays, and that’s the one thing he showed.”
On fourth-and-3, Nix rolled to the right, then tucked and pushed forward. Only the nose of the ball, sitting at midfield, was past the chain when officials measured for a first down.
“Play of the game,” Malzahn said.
“When I saw him run and saw him scrambling, I thought he was going to throw the ball to me,” running back JaTarvious Whitlow said. “And then I saw him stick those feet in the ground and cut up. I was like, ‘You better get it!”
Nix wasn’t done. On third-and-10 from the Oregon 39 and no timeouts, he hit Williams for 13 yards. The receiver got out of bounds with 16 seconds left, with Tigers already in field goal range. But the play-calling coach wanted to give Williams the chance to make another play — and Nix delivered to put Auburn ahead for the first time.
The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another early blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row — No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.
Nix finished 13 of 31 passing, four of those completions on Auburn’s final drive, for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
State
ODU 24, Norfolk State 20: Lala Davis scored a late touchdown as Old Dominion came from behind in the final six minutes to defeat Norfolk State 24-20 on Saturday night in the first game at ODU’s reconstructed S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk.
Trailing for the first time — 20-17 with 5:51 remaining — Old Dominion reached the red zone on the strength of a 15-yard run by Davis and a 31-yard pass from Stone Smartt to Eric Kumah. On third-and-1 from the 7, Davis ran for 5 yards for the first down then added 2 yards for the go-ahead touchdown on the next play.
On the Spartans’ ensuing possession, Lance Boykin intercepted a pass at the Norfolk 35 with 1:22 remaining and the Monarchs ran out the clock.
Marshall 56, VMI 17: Isaiah Green threw for a career-high four touchdowns and Talik Keaton returned a punt 67 yards for a score as Marshall opened the season with a dominating home victory over VMI on Saturday night.
Marshall took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after Keaton’s return and pushed that to 21-0 after Green nailed Artie Henry with a 51-yard scoring toss early in the second. Green hit Xavier Gaines on a 4-yard TD pass late in the second quarter and Brenden Knox capped a 14-play, 83-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge for a score to go up 35-7 at the break.
Notes
Southern California: When J.T. Daniels left the field unable to put weight on his right leg, the quarterback’s Southern California teammates fell into a funk that lasted through halftime.
Velus Jones Jr.’s kickoff return finally roused the Trojans to persevere for a gritty opening win.
Vavae Malepeai rushed for a career-high 134 yards and Jones returned a kickoff 101 yards for a score in a 31-23 victory over visiting Fresno State on Saturday.
Daniels passed for 215 yards before getting hurt on a blitz 27 seconds before halftime. The sophomore returned to the sideline on crutches with a brace on his right knee for the second half. Coach Clay Helton called the injury “gut-wrenching, when you see a kid that’s poured so much into the game and into this team.”
New Mexico: Coach Bob Davie was recovering in a hospital Saturday night after “a serious medical incident” moments after his team’s victory against Sam Houston State.
The school released a statement from the Davie family, saying the 64-year-old coach was “doing well” and surrounded by family.
That came about an hour after athletics director Eddie Nunez said Davie had been taken to the hospital after the Lobos won 39-31 at home. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Davie, 64, several times during the game could be seen with his hands on his midsection and chest.
Davie is a former Notre Dame coach who is in his eighth season leading the New Mexico program.
