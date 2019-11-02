JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jake Fromm picked apart Florida’s defense for the second straight year and No. 8 Georgia beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17 in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” on Saturday.
Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter. Fromm also threw a TD pass in the first half, his fourth on third down in two years against the Gators.
Cager finished with seven receptions for 132 yards, both career highs.
D’Andre Swift added 86 yards rushing to help the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) move a step closer to winning the SEC’s Eastern Division for the third consecutive year and strengthen their College Football Playoff resume.
The Gators (7-2, 4-2) looked lost on both sides of the ball most of the afternoon.
Florida had no room to run and abandoned the ground game early, and its defense got little pressure on Fromm — even with disruptive pass-rushers Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga back for the first time in weeks.
Still, Kyle Trask escaped a collapsing pocket and found Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth that made it a one-score game. But Georgia answered with Cager’s catch and run.
Trask brought Florida back again with a 2-yard TD pass to Freddie Swain , making it a 7-point game with 3:11 remaining.
But Fromm essentially ended any chance of a comeback with a 22-yard completion to Eli Wolf on third down.
No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28: Tyler Huntley threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Jaylon Johnson returned an interception 39 yards for a score, and Utah overcame an 11-point first-half deficit to beat Washington (5-4, 2-4) in a Pac-12 game in Seattle.
The Utes (8-1, 5-1) kept alive their College Football Playoff hopes thanks to a defense that forced Washington quarterback Jacob Eason into three turnovers and got just enough offense from Huntley to rally from an early 14-3 hole.
Huntley hit Zack Moss on a 9-yard TD late in the first half and added a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give Utah its first lead, 26-21. Huntley’s TD run capped a drive that featured a key third-and-12 conversion where Huntley was able to hit Jaylen Dixon for a 41-yard completion.
Huntley finished 19 of 24 for 284 yards. He was sacked four times — Utah had allowed just seven all season — but all came in the first half and the Utes were able to protect Huntley much better as the game progressed. Huntley also had a pair of key third-down conversions on Utah’s final scoring drive, hitting Solomon Enis for 14 yards and Samson Nacua for 28 yards. Moss capped the 84-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 4:52 left.
Moss finished with 100 yards on 27 carries.
No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7: Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to get things started for Michigan, which used two first-half scoring runs by freshman Zach Charbonnet to pull away from Maryland in a Big Ten road victory.
Seeking to build on a 45-14 rout of Notre Dame one week earlier, the Wolverines (7-2, 4-2) went up 21-0 at halftime and coasted to the finish against the fading Terrapins (3-6, 1-5).
No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10: Skylar Thompson ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, Harry Trotter added 92 yards rushing and another score and Kansas State romped to a Big 12 road victory over Kansas (3-6, 1-5).
Thompson also had 129 yards passing for the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2).
ACC
No. 23 Wake Forest 44, N.C. State 10: Jamie Newman returned from injury to throw for three touchdowns and run for two more as Wake Forest beat North Carolina State (4-4, 1-3) in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Newman had missed one game and part of another with a shoulder injury, and his status was uncertain for the long-running series. But Newman and the Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1) got off to a dominating start that had this one wrapped up early.
Wake Forest said the 34-point margin was its largest against an ACC opponent at BB&T Field, where the Demon Deacons began playing in September 1968.
Miami 27, Florida State 10: Freshman Jarren Williams threw for a season-best 313 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Miami (5-4, 3-3) won its third straight game against Florida State (4-5, 3-4).
Williams connected with Dee Wiggins on a 56-yard touchdown and Jeff Thomas on a 39-yard score.
Pitt 20, Georgia Tech 10: Kenny Pickett threw for 204 yards with a touchdown, Vincent Davis had a 61-yard touchdown run and Pittsburgh overcame three first-half turnovers to beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Pitt (6-3, 3-2) held Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4) to 194 yards.
Boston College 58, Syracuse 27: AJ Dillon and David Bailey combined for 414 yards rushing and five touchdowns, Dennis Grosel passed for 195 yards and three more scores, and visiting Boston College blew past Syracuse (3-6, 0-5) for the Orange’s fourth straight loss.
Boston College (5-4, 3-3, which had dropped three of four, stunned the Orange with big play after big play in the second quarter, racking up 294 yards and scoring 34 points.
Dillon, who scored three TDs, rushed for 242 yards on 35 carries to boost his season total to 1,286. He entered the game ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards and rushing yards per game (130.5) for a unit that was averaging 255.6 yards on the ground. Bailey added a career-high 172 yards rushing on 16 carries.
BC set a school record with 691 yards offensively, averaging 9.2 yards per play. The Eagles’ 496 yards rushing were the most ever allowed by the Orange. The previous record was 457, set by West Virginia in 2006. BC’s record for rushing yards in a game is 518 against UMass in 1973.
No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14: Trevor Lawrence scored four touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 212 yards and two TDs and Clemson (9-0) won its 24th consecutive game, rolling over visiting FCS opponent Wofford (5-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.