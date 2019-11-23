COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.K. Dobbins rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Ohio State locked up the Big Ten East title Saturday, surviving its first real test of the season with a 28-17 victory over No. 9 Penn State.
The Buckeyes held on after Penn State (9-2, 7-2) took advantage of two second-half turnovers to climb back into the game in the third quarter after trailing 21-0. This was a far different scenario for Ohio State, which blew out its first 10 opponents.
The Buckeyes (10-0, 8-0) were clinging to a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter when Justin Fields threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Chris Olave to create some space.
The Ohio State defense, with Chase Young back from a two-game suspension, then shut down two late Penn State drives on fourth down. The last drive included back-to-back sacks of backup quarterback Will Levis by Young and linebacker Baron Browning.
No. 4 Georgia 19, No. 24 Texas A&M 13: George Pickens scored Georgia’s only touchdown, Rodrigo Blankenship booted four field goals and the defense stymied Texas A&M, leading the Bulldogs to a Southeastern Conference home victory over the Aggies.
Georgia (10-1, 7-1, No. 4 CFP) wrapped up its conference schedule and stayed on course to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
While the Bulldogs struggled offensively, the defense turned in another dominating performance. Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) was held to just minus-1 yards rushing and 274 yards overall, one week after piling up 319 ground yards a rout of South Carolina.
No. 5 Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3: Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and Alabama began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a rout of visiting Western Carolina (3-9).
With Tagovailoa watching much of the game from a cart behind the bench, the Crimson Tide (10-1, No. 5 CFP) treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show against the Catamounts (3-9).
No. 11 Minnesota 38, Northwestern 22: Tanner Morgan led Minnesota to scores on its first three possessions and finished with four touchdown passes, and the Gophers bounced back from their first loss of the season with a Big Ten road win over Northwestern (2-9, 0-8).
The Gophers (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP), who lost at Iowa last week, strengthened their grip on first place in the West Division and clinched their sixth season with 10 or more wins.
Morgan came out firing following a week in the concussion protocol. Morgan threw three TD passes to Rashod Bateman and one to Tyler Johnson.
No. 12 Michigan 39, Indiana 14: Shea Patterson threw five touchdown passes and Nico Collins scored a career-high three times to lead Michigan to a Big Ten road win over Indiana (7-4, 4-4).
The Wolverines (9-2, 6-2) have won four straight overall and 24 straight in the series since 1987.
Patterson finished 20 of 32 with 366 yards and one interception, tied a single-game career high with his scoring passes and now has nine TD passes over the past two weeks. He also topped the 5,000-yard mark in his Michigan career.
No. 13 Baylor 24, Texas 10: Charlie Brewer accounted for 296 yards and two touchdowns and Baylor wrapped up a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a home victory over Texas.
The Bears (10-1, 7-1) have their sixth 10-win season, and fifth since 2011.
Texas (6-5, 4-4) lost for the third time in four games.
No. 14 Wisconsin 45, Purdue 24: Jonathan Taylor rushed for at least 200 yards for the 12th time in his career and Wisconsin defeated visiting Purdue in a Big Ten game.
Taylor finished with 222 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries for Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2), which extended its winning streak over the Boilermakers to 14 games. The junior has a career average of 254 yards rushing in three games against Purdue (4-7, 3-5).
Jack Coan completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns against one interception for the Badgers.
No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0: Auburn’s defense held Samford (5-7) to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice, and the Tigers tuned up for the Iron Bowl against Alabama with a home romp.
No. 18 Memphis 49, South Florida 10: Brady White threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns as visiting Memphis shrugged off two early turnovers to beat South Florida and retain a share of first place in the American Athletic West Division.
The Tigers (10-1, 6-1) have won five straight since their only loss, at Temple, and they can clinch a third straight appearance in the AAC championship game with a home win over No. 17 Cincinnati next week.
White was intercepted twice in the first half when USF (4-7, 2-5) led 10-7. The graduate transfer settled in and took control of the game with help from a bevy of playmakers.
No. 19 Iowa 19, Illinois 10: Nate Stanley threw for 308 yards and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals to set a Big Ten single-season mark as Iowa shut down visiting Illinois.
The Hawkeyes also forced three turnovers against the team that came into the game leading the nation in turnover margin. But quarterback Brandon Peters was intercepted twice and lost a fourth-quarter fumble as the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4) saw their four-game winning streak end.
Iowa (8-3, 5-3) held Illinois to its lowest point total of the season, a week after doing the same thing to Minnesota. Illinois had 198 rushing yards and held the Hawkeyes to just 79 rushing yards on 32 carries.
Navy 35, No. 21 SMU 28: Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry generated 357 yards of total offense and scored the game-winning touchdown in a home victory over SMU (9-2, 5-2).
Perry found a seam and scampered 70 yards with just over six minutes remaining to break a tie. He finished with 195 yards on 38 carries with two TDs on the ground and completed 9 of 15 passes for 162 yards and another score.
The Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1) still have a shot at the West Division crown of the American Athletic Conference should No. 18 Memphis falter down the stretch. The Tigers own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 35-23 victory over Navy on Sept. 26.
No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, West Virginia 13: Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and visiting Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3) beat West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) in a Big 12 game.
No. 23 Appalachian State 35, Texas State 13: Darrynton Evans ran for 154 yards and three second-half touchdowns and Appalachian State avoided a home upset with a big second half to beat Texas State (3-8, 2-5) in a Sun Belt game.
Zac Thomas threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to help the Mountaineers (10-1, 6-1) improve to 30-6 at home since becoming an FBS team in 2014.
ACC
No. 15 Notre Dame 39, Boston College 7: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and Notre Dame corralled Boston College star running back AJ Dillon in a home victory over the Eagles (5-6).
The fourth straight victory by the Fighting Irish (9-2) completed their second straight unbeaten season (7-0) at Notre Dame Stadium, where they have won 18 straight.
Louisville 56, Syracuse 34: Micale Cunningham passed for a career-best five of six touchdowns accounted for, including a 14-yarder with 1:24 remaining to seal Louisville’s home victory over Syracuse.
Cunningham passed for three TDs and rushed for a 20-yard score in the first half. The sophomore added a 28-yard scoring pass early in the third, one of several the Cardinals needed during a wild second half in which the schools alternated touchdowns three times.
The sophomore’s final TD pass might have been his most critical for Louisville (7-4, 5-3) as Syracuse tried to rally. The Orange turned it over twice on downs deep in Louisville territory, with the last ending on three consecutive penalties and a failed a fourth-down pass.
Javian Hawkins’ 47-yard run set up Cunningham’s 14-yard TD pass to Tutu Atwell as the bowl-bound Cardinals capped conference play with another victory in their turnaround season. They also ended the postseason prospects for Syracuse (4-7, 1-6) a season after the Orange won 10 games including a bowl.
North Carolina 56, Mercer 7: Sam Howell threw for three first-half scores to set a single-season record for the most TD throws by a true freshman in Bowl Subdivision history as North Carolina (5-6) beat Mercer (4-8) in its home finale.
Howell completed 10 of 13 passes for 152 yards and scores of 66, 4 and 33 yards in a dominating opening half for the Tar Heels (5-6). That gave him 32 TD throws on the year to surpass Trevor Lawrence’s 30 for Clemson last year as the most by a true freshman in FBS history, according to Sportradar.
Howell’s TD total also broke the program’s single-season record for any player (30) set by eventual No. 2 overall NFL draft pick Mitch Trubisky in 2016.
