Greg Schiano is coming back to Rutgers.
Athletic director Pat Hobbs said Sunday the university and Schiano reached a contract agreement, a week after talks to bring back the 53-year-old former Scarlet Knights coach fell apart.
The contract must be approved by the school’s board of governors. It is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the hiring.
Rutgers had offered Schiano an eight-year contract worth $32 million, but the two sides could not agree on other financial commitments by the school toward improved facilities and infrastructure and both indicated they were ready to move on.
After that news broke last Sunday, Rutgers officials faced a wave of criticism from boosters, fans and former players. Schiano was coach at Rutgers from 2001 to 2011. The Scarlet Knights went to a bowl game in six of his final seven seasons.
Rutgers finished a 2-10 season, 0-9 in the Big Ten, on Saturday with a loss at Penn State. Nunzio Campanile has been the interim coach since the firing of Chris Ash five games into his fourth season. Ash went 8-32 in three-plus seasons, including 3-26 in the Big Ten.
Schiano, a New Jersey native, went 68-67 at Rutgers and turned the Scarlet Knights into consistent winners in the old Big East after years of being one of the worst major college football programs in the country. Success under Schiano helped Rutgers land an invitation to the Big Ten, and it joined the lucrative Power Five conference in 2014.
UVA moves into poll; top four stay same
With Friday’s victory over archrival Virginia Tech that clinched the ACC Coastal Division championship, Virginia (9-3) was ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday ahead of next weekend’s ACC championship game against Clemson.
Alabama dropped to No. 9 in The Associated Press poll, snapping the Crimson Tide’s record streak of 68 appearances in the top five.
The top four teams in the AP Top 25 were unchanged, with LSU at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia.
Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.
The Crimson Tide lost to Auburn in a wild Iron Bowl on Saturday to give it two regular-season losses for the first time since 2010. The four-spot drop by Alabama broke a string of top-five appearances that began Nov. 8, 2015.
Boston College dismisses Addazio
BOSTON — Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio after seven seasons in which the Eagles never surpassed seven wins, a souce with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
Addazio was 44-44 since taking over in 2013. The Eagles beat Pittsburgh on Saturday for a sixth win that made them eligible for a bowl game, but it was not enough to save Addazio’s job.
The 60-year-old coach spent much of his postgame news conference politicking to keep his job, lamenting the loss of quarterback Anthony Brown and linebackers John Lamont and Isaiah McDuffie. The Eagles have 62 players who are redshirt sophomores or younger and managed to reach the postseason despite losing quarterback Anthony Brown to a knee injury in mid-October.
USF fires Strong
South Florida fired coach Charlie Strong after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year.
USF made the move Sunday, two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a blowout loss to rival UCF. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories.
The former Texas and Louisville coach was hired by USF to replace Willie Taggart after the 2016 season. He led the Bulls to a 10-2 record in that first year behind star quarterback Quinton Flowers. After starting 7-0 in 2018, the Bulls ended the season with six straight losses, and this season has been filled with lopsided losses.
Elsewhere
UTSA: Coach Frank Wilson was fired after four seasons that produced a bowl appearance in year one and diminishing results afterward.
Wilson went 19-29 at Texas-San Antonio, including 13-19 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners completed a 4-8 season on Saturday with a loss to Louisiana Tech.
Arizona: Coach Kevin Sumlin is returning for a third season in the desert. Athletics director Dave Heeke made the announcement after the Wildcats’ 24-14 loss to rival Arizona State on Saturday night.
Arizona failed to finish with a winning record or become bowl eligible in both of Sumlin’s first two seasons, going a combined 9-15. The Wildcats opened this season 4-1, but closed with six straight losses.
Florida: Quarterback Feleipe Franks is leaving the Gators after missing most of 2019 with an ankle injury, paving the way for the rise of backup Kyle Trask.
Franks, a redshirt junior with 24 starts at UF, said he will explore his playing options, be it entering the 2020 NFL draft or playing his final season at another school.
Late Saturday
No. 1 LSU 50, Texas A&M 7: Quarterback Joe Burrow padded his Heisman Trophy résumé with 352 yards and three touchdowns passing, and LSU beat visiting Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4) in a Southeastern Conference game to give the Tigers (12-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) their first unbeaten regular season since 2011.
Burrow’s highlights included a deep pass on a 78-yard touchdown to JaMarr Chase, who had 197 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.
No. 6 Utah 45, Colorado 15: The Utes (11-1, 8-1, No. 6 CFP) needed a quarter to get rolling in 25-degree temperatures, but romped to their eighth straight victory as Brant Kuithe scored three touchdowns and Tyler Huntley was 14 for 17 for 165 yards and connected with Kuithe twice for scores against Colorado (5-7, 3-6).
No. 7 Oklahoma 34, No. 21 Oklahoma State 16: Kennedy Brooks rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown to help Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1, No. 7 CFP) beat Oklahoma State (8-4, 5-4) in a Big 12 game in Stillwater.
No. 8 Florida 40, FSU 17: Kyle Trask threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Freddie Swain, and the Gators (10-2, No. 11 CFP) hammered the Seminoles (6-6)to end a four-game, home losing streak in the series.
No. 24 Navy 56, Houston 41: Jamale Carothers rushed for career highs of 188 yards and five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 146 yards and a touchdown and visiting Navy beat Houston (4-8, 2-6) in an American Athletic Conference game.
Carothers scored on runs of 8, 17, 19, 29 and 75 yards, and CJ Williams and Tyreek King-El also rushed for touchdowns for Navy (9-2, 7-1).
The Midshipmen ran for 447 yards and Navy outgained Houston 554-527.
