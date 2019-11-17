WACO, Texas — Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was shouting at himself coming off the field after his third turnover, a fumble when running toward the end zone.
When it was over, Hurts and coach Lincoln Riley shared a joyous embrace and the No. 10 Sooners’ playoff hopes were still alive.
Gabe Brkic kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left after Hurts threw four touchdown passes for the Sooners, who overcame a 25-point deficit and the quarterback’s miscues in a 34-31 Big 12 win over No. 12 Baylor on Saturday night that ended the Bears’ bid for an undefeated season.
“I put us in a horrible situation and we found a way to come back,” Hurts said. “We overcame adversity, and you’re remembered for what you do in November. So it’s a big-time win today.”
The Sooners (9-1, 6-1, No. 10 CFP) made the big comeback without standout receiver CeeDee Lamb. The national leader with 13 touchdown catches didn’t play because of what Riley called only a “medical decision.”
Hurts still completed 30 of 42 passes for 297 yards with three of his TDs to freshmen — two to Austin Stogner and the game-tying 2-yarder to Brayden Willis with 5:25 left. The quarterback also ran for 114 yards.
Baylor (9-1, 6-1) saw its 11-game winning streak end and joined No. 7 Minnesota with their first losses Saturday. The only remaining undefeated FBS teams are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.
“We told our guys it’s going to have to bother us, hurt us,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “But hopefully we’ll come back next week rejuvenated, learn from it with a chance to play these guys again sometime down the road.”
Oklahoma and Baylor could meet again in three weeks in the Big 12 championship game. The league’s top two teams play Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.
No. 1 LSU 58, Mississippi 37: Joe Burrow threw for a career-best 489 yards and five touchdowns as the visiting Tigers built a big lead and held off Mississippi in a Southeastern Conference game.
Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0) scored on four of their first five possessions jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).
The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja’Marr Chase (227 yards) and 12 and 7 yards to Justin Jefferson (112 yards).
Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record and passed Rohan Davey’s single-season school record for yards passing set in 2001. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.
Chase tied the school record with his 12th touchdown catch of the season.
No. 6 Oregon 34, Arizona 6: In securing a spot in the Pac-12 title game, Justin Herbert marveled at how far Oregon had come since his freshman year.
Herbert threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon (9-1, 7-0) won its ninth straight game and clinched the Pac-12 North with a home victory over Arizona (4-6, 2-5).
The senior quarterback recalled 2016, when Oregon finished last in the division. “It’s really cool, it’s something that — the 4-and-8 season we didn’t see coming — so it’s a sign of all the hard work that we’ve put in, and it’s a great opportunity for us,” Herbert said.
No. 8 Utah 49, UCLA 3: The Utes smothered UCLA on offense and shredded the Bruins on defense on their way to a home victory.
It was the largest margin of victory for Utah in a Pac-12 game.
Utah (9-1, 6-1, No. 7 CFP) also beat the Bruins for a fourth straight season.
On offense, the Utes totaled 536 yards and rushed for 201 yards. Their domination was equally pronounced on defense.
UCLA (4-6, 4-3) saw a three-game winning streak end after it committed five turnovers and averaged just 3.7 yards per play. The Bruins finished with 50 rushing yards after losing 81 total yards on sacks and tackles for loss.
No. 17 Cincinnati 20, South Florida 17: Sam Crosa kicked a 37-yarder field goal as time expired, giving the Bearcats a road victory over South Florida and at least a share of the American Athletic Conference East division title.
It was Crosa’s second field goal of the game, as well as the second winning kick with no time remaining in the past three weeks.
The Bearcats (8-1, 6-0) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the eighth straight time, getting TD runs from Michael Warren and Gerrid Doaks before Desmond Ridder led an 11-play, 60-yard drive to win the game.
USF’s Spencer Shrader missed a 33-yard field goal that would have given the Bulls (4-6, 2-4) the lead with 2:07 remaining. The freshman’s fourth miss of the night hit the right upright and bounced away.
No. 21 Boise State 42, New Mexico 9: Boise State forced a turnover on the first play from scrimmage and went on to beat visiting New Mexico (2-8, 0-6) in a Mountain West game.
Chase Hatada forced a fumble from New Mexico quarterback Tevaka Tuioti on the first snap, and Sonatane Lui scooped up the ball and rumbled 24 yards for a score.
Quarterback Jaylon Henderson threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, including leading the Broncos on an eight-play, 97-yard scoring drive on his first possession.
Louisville 34, N.C. State 20: Louisville’s big-play passing ability helped the Cardinals (6-4, 4-3) clinch bowl eligibility as Micale Cunningham threw four touchdown passes in an ACC road win over N.C. State (4-6, 1-5).
With the Wolfpack missing its top five cornerbacks because of injury, Cunningham completed scoring passes of 43 yards to Dez Fitzpatrick, 74 yards to Tutu Atwell and 42 yards to Marshon Ford before adding a 1-yard touchdown throw to Evan Pfiefer.
Georgia takes No. 4 spot; Va. Tech is No. 25
Georgia edged past Alabama to No. 4 in The Associated Press poll after the Bulldogs had a quality road victory and the Crimson Tide lost star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the season.
LSU remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, receiving 54 first-places votes. No. 2 Ohio State (five first-place votes) and No. 3 Clemson (three first-place votes) maintained their spots. Georgia moved up one place after winning 21-14 at Auburn.
The Crimson Tide beat Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip while being tackled late in the second quarter and is done for the year. Alabama fell a spot to fifth.
Virginia Tech, which has won five of six since a loss to Duke in September, entered the rankings at No. 25.
